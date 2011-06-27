  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

2006 Chevy 3500 Flatbed duramax diesel

charles2440, 02/13/2011
I enjoy my Chevy 3500 diesel it has a 12ft dump bed, Has plenty of power, and accelerates like a gas engine, Will run as fast as you want, I get 12mpg in city and 16mpg on hwy@ 70mph

