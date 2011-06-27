  1. Home
Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Awesome Chevy Truck

jamie, 11/13/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Far and above out tows, pulls, performs, and has better fuel mileage than all my friends non GM cars.Three of my friends continuiously ask to borrow my Chevy to pull thier large loads, especially on long trips for the comfort and many options not on their trucks.

brilliant

RED DRAGON 07, 03/17/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

this truck is the best thing i have ever drove in my life. it can pull anything, it is faster than dodge or ford, and it is more comfortable than any other truck

3500 DRW - Wow!!

Pusher, 12/07/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This truck is fantastic! I traded in a 2004 2500 Crew Cab with a 6.0L for this truck that has an 8.1L beast for an engine...and it's fantastic. Tons of power, very smooth ride even with the DRW, and for such a big engine it gets fantastic mileage of 13 - 14 mpg. If you're towing, this is the truck for you. You can spend thousands up front for a diesel or save a little and go with the gas. Diesels are fine but I went with the gas as they warm up quicker in the winter. Very good truck and would recommend to anyone.

the exterior is terrible

Tod bryant, 11/09/2003
0 of 7 people found this review helpful

the front end of this truck is awful hard to clean yet not very appealing the ford is so much better. a different front bumper would help. cheap looking wheels typical for a chevy. The rugged looks seems to be missing the powerful durmax is way over priced and doesnt offer has much horse power or torgue as the ford or dodge. interior is yet maybe a little behind the time. the dash looks the same as it always has you chevy owners know what im talking about it to plain and some spice would help check the new f-150 or dodge. The price WOW! the ford is lower priced by thousands. the ford is stronger built more powerful and better looking.

The Truck

Tyler Smith, 03/30/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

If you want a truck that is powerful, quiet deisel engine, then the chevrolet 1 ton dually is the truck for you. It has slick, inovative styling making it aerodynamic and one big truck all at once. You can go through the drive thru of a resteraunt without having to turn off your truck. The truck to have is the 2004 Chevrolet 1 ton dually.Period.

