Used 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

Awesome Chevy Truck jamie , 11/13/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Far and above out tows, pulls, performs, and has better fuel mileage than all my friends non GM cars.Three of my friends continuiously ask to borrow my Chevy to pull thier large loads, especially on long trips for the comfort and many options not on their trucks. Report Abuse

brilliant RED DRAGON 07 , 03/17/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful this truck is the best thing i have ever drove in my life. it can pull anything, it is faster than dodge or ford, and it is more comfortable than any other truck Report Abuse

3500 DRW - Wow!! Pusher , 12/07/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This truck is fantastic! I traded in a 2004 2500 Crew Cab with a 6.0L for this truck that has an 8.1L beast for an engine...and it's fantastic. Tons of power, very smooth ride even with the DRW, and for such a big engine it gets fantastic mileage of 13 - 14 mpg. If you're towing, this is the truck for you. You can spend thousands up front for a diesel or save a little and go with the gas. Diesels are fine but I went with the gas as they warm up quicker in the winter. Very good truck and would recommend to anyone. Report Abuse

the exterior is terrible Tod bryant , 11/09/2003 0 of 7 people found this review helpful the front end of this truck is awful hard to clean yet not very appealing the ford is so much better. a different front bumper would help. cheap looking wheels typical for a chevy. The rugged looks seems to be missing the powerful durmax is way over priced and doesnt offer has much horse power or torgue as the ford or dodge. interior is yet maybe a little behind the time. the dash looks the same as it always has you chevy owners know what im talking about it to plain and some spice would help check the new f-150 or dodge. The price WOW! the ford is lower priced by thousands. the ford is stronger built more powerful and better looking. Report Abuse