Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,296
|$5,984
|$7,146
|Clean
|$4,005
|$5,576
|$6,637
|Average
|$3,422
|$4,760
|$5,618
|Rough
|$2,839
|$3,944
|$4,598
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,044
|$5,963
|$7,274
|Clean
|$3,769
|$5,557
|$6,755
|Average
|$3,221
|$4,744
|$5,718
|Rough
|$2,672
|$3,931
|$4,680
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,360
|$5,976
|$7,090
|Clean
|$4,064
|$5,569
|$6,584
|Average
|$3,473
|$4,754
|$5,573
|Rough
|$2,881
|$3,939
|$4,562
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,205
|$5,698
|$6,729
|Clean
|$3,920
|$5,309
|$6,249
|Average
|$3,349
|$4,533
|$5,290
|Rough
|$2,778
|$3,756
|$4,330
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,326
|$6,114
|$7,342
|Clean
|$4,032
|$5,698
|$6,818
|Average
|$3,445
|$4,864
|$5,771
|Rough
|$2,858
|$4,030
|$4,724
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,950
|$5,404
|$6,408
|Clean
|$3,682
|$5,036
|$5,951
|Average
|$3,146
|$4,299
|$5,037
|Rough
|$2,610
|$3,562
|$4,124
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,292
|$5,938
|$7,072
|Clean
|$4,001
|$5,533
|$6,568
|Average
|$3,418
|$4,724
|$5,559
|Rough
|$2,836
|$3,914
|$4,550
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,246
|$6,009
|$7,221
|Clean
|$3,958
|$5,600
|$6,706
|Average
|$3,382
|$4,780
|$5,676
|Rough
|$2,805
|$3,961
|$4,646