2010 Volkswagen GTI Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,296$5,984$7,146
Clean$4,005$5,576$6,637
Average$3,422$4,760$5,618
Rough$2,839$3,944$4,598
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,044$5,963$7,274
Clean$3,769$5,557$6,755
Average$3,221$4,744$5,718
Rough$2,672$3,931$4,680
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,360$5,976$7,090
Clean$4,064$5,569$6,584
Average$3,473$4,754$5,573
Rough$2,881$3,939$4,562
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,205$5,698$6,729
Clean$3,920$5,309$6,249
Average$3,349$4,533$5,290
Rough$2,778$3,756$4,330
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,326$6,114$7,342
Clean$4,032$5,698$6,818
Average$3,445$4,864$5,771
Rough$2,858$4,030$4,724
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,950$5,404$6,408
Clean$3,682$5,036$5,951
Average$3,146$4,299$5,037
Rough$2,610$3,562$4,124
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,292$5,938$7,072
Clean$4,001$5,533$6,568
Average$3,418$4,724$5,559
Rough$2,836$3,914$4,550
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen GTI PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,246$6,009$7,221
Clean$3,958$5,600$6,706
Average$3,382$4,780$5,676
Rough$2,805$3,961$4,646
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Volkswagen GTI on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,533 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen GTI is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,533 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Volkswagen GTI, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen GTI with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,001 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,533 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Volkswagen GTI. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Volkswagen GTI and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Volkswagen GTI ranges from $2,836 to $7,072, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Volkswagen GTI is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.