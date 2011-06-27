Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Touareg V6 AWD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,052
|$1,661
|$1,983
|Clean
|$959
|$1,513
|$1,808
|Average
|$773
|$1,217
|$1,457
|Rough
|$587
|$921
|$1,107
2004 Volkswagen Touareg V8 AWD 4dr SUV (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$1,715
|$1,941
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,562
|$1,769
|Average
|$943
|$1,257
|$1,426
|Rough
|$716
|$951
|$1,083
2004 Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI AWD 4dr SUV (4.9L 10cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,058
|$2,937
|$3,399
|Clean
|$1,876
|$2,675
|$3,098
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,152
|$2,498
|Rough
|$1,148
|$1,629
|$1,897