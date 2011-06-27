Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,641
|$4,433
|$5,411
|Clean
|$2,349
|$3,950
|$4,821
|Average
|$1,764
|$2,985
|$3,642
|Rough
|$1,180
|$2,019
|$2,462
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,580
|$4,448
|$5,467
|Clean
|$2,294
|$3,964
|$4,871
|Average
|$1,723
|$2,995
|$3,679
|Rough
|$1,152
|$2,026
|$2,488
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,511
|$3,054
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,237
|$2,721
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,690
|$2,055
|Rough
|$678
|$1,143
|$1,389
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$2,453
|$2,970
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,186
|$2,646
|Average
|$1,007
|$1,652
|$1,999
|Rough
|$673
|$1,117
|$1,351
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,591
|$3,149
|Clean
|$1,396
|$2,309
|$2,806
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,745
|$2,119
|Rough
|$701
|$1,180
|$1,433
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,781
|$3,441
|Clean
|$1,396
|$2,478
|$3,066
|Average
|$1,049
|$1,872
|$2,316
|Rough
|$701
|$1,267
|$1,566
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS TDI Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,256
|$1,993
|$2,397
|Clean
|$1,117
|$1,776
|$2,136
|Average
|$839
|$1,342
|$1,613
|Rough
|$561
|$907
|$1,091
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,512
|$2,503
|$3,046
|Clean
|$1,344
|$2,230
|$2,714
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,685
|$2,050
|Rough
|$675
|$1,140
|$1,386
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL TDI Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,392
|$2,321
|$2,828
|Clean
|$1,238
|$2,068
|$2,519
|Average
|$930
|$1,562
|$1,903
|Rough
|$622
|$1,057
|$1,286
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,458
|$2,423
|$2,951
|Clean
|$1,297
|$2,159
|$2,629
|Average
|$974
|$1,631
|$1,986
|Rough
|$651
|$1,103
|$1,342
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,028
|$1,481
|$1,731
|Clean
|$914
|$1,320
|$1,542
|Average
|$686
|$997
|$1,165
|Rough
|$459
|$675
|$787
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,745
|$2,902
|$3,534
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,586
|$3,149
|Average
|$1,166
|$1,954
|$2,378
|Rough
|$779
|$1,322
|$1,608
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,916
|$3,266
|$4,003
|Clean
|$1,704
|$2,911
|$3,567
|Average
|$1,280
|$2,199
|$2,694
|Rough
|$856
|$1,488
|$1,821
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,587
|$4,349
|$5,313
|Clean
|$2,301
|$3,876
|$4,734
|Average
|$1,728
|$2,928
|$3,575
|Rough
|$1,156
|$1,981
|$2,417
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$2,131
|$2,560
|Clean
|$1,198
|$1,899
|$2,281
|Average
|$900
|$1,435
|$1,723
|Rough
|$602
|$970
|$1,165
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,651
|$4,617
|$5,690
|Clean
|$2,357
|$4,114
|$5,070
|Average
|$1,771
|$3,108
|$3,829
|Rough
|$1,184
|$2,102
|$2,589
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,385
|$2,183
|$2,621
|Clean
|$1,231
|$1,945
|$2,336
|Average
|$925
|$1,470
|$1,764
|Rough
|$619
|$994
|$1,193
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,580
|$2,775
|$3,427
|Clean
|$1,405
|$2,473
|$3,054
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,868
|$2,307
|Rough
|$706
|$1,264
|$1,559
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,495
|$2,293
|$2,731
|Clean
|$1,330
|$2,043
|$2,434
|Average
|$999
|$1,544
|$1,838
|Rough
|$668
|$1,044
|$1,243
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,879
|$2,980
|$3,582
|Clean
|$1,671
|$2,655
|$3,192
|Average
|$1,255
|$2,006
|$2,411
|Rough
|$839
|$1,357
|$1,630
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,239
|$1,896
|$2,256
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,690
|$2,010
|Average
|$828
|$1,276
|$1,519
|Rough
|$554
|$863
|$1,027
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,383
|$2,135
|$2,546
|Clean
|$1,230
|$1,902
|$2,269
|Average
|$924
|$1,437
|$1,714
|Rough
|$618
|$972
|$1,159
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,809
|$2,924
|$3,534
|Clean
|$1,609
|$2,606
|$3,149
|Average
|$1,209
|$1,969
|$2,378
|Rough
|$808
|$1,332
|$1,608
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,422
|$2,263
|$2,724
|Clean
|$1,264
|$2,016
|$2,427
|Average
|$950
|$1,524
|$1,833
|Rough
|$635
|$1,031
|$1,239
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,764
|$2,855
|$3,452
|Clean
|$1,569
|$2,544
|$3,076
|Average
|$1,178
|$1,922
|$2,323
|Rough
|$788
|$1,300
|$1,571
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,514
|$2,670
|$3,301
|Clean
|$1,347
|$2,380
|$2,941
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,798
|$2,222
|Rough
|$676
|$1,216
|$1,502