  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Passat
  4. Used 2004 Volkswagen Passat
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Volkswagen Passat Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,641$4,433$5,411
Clean$2,349$3,950$4,821
Average$1,764$2,985$3,642
Rough$1,180$2,019$2,462
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,580$4,448$5,467
Clean$2,294$3,964$4,871
Average$1,723$2,995$3,679
Rough$1,152$2,026$2,488
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,517$2,511$3,054
Clean$1,349$2,237$2,721
Average$1,013$1,690$2,055
Rough$678$1,143$1,389
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,507$2,453$2,970
Clean$1,340$2,186$2,646
Average$1,007$1,652$1,999
Rough$673$1,117$1,351
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,591$3,149
Clean$1,396$2,309$2,806
Average$1,049$1,745$2,119
Rough$701$1,180$1,433
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,781$3,441
Clean$1,396$2,478$3,066
Average$1,049$1,872$2,316
Rough$701$1,267$1,566
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS TDI Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,256$1,993$2,397
Clean$1,117$1,776$2,136
Average$839$1,342$1,613
Rough$561$907$1,091
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,512$2,503$3,046
Clean$1,344$2,230$2,714
Average$1,010$1,685$2,050
Rough$675$1,140$1,386
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL TDI Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,392$2,321$2,828
Clean$1,238$2,068$2,519
Average$930$1,562$1,903
Rough$622$1,057$1,286
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,458$2,423$2,951
Clean$1,297$2,159$2,629
Average$974$1,631$1,986
Rough$651$1,103$1,342
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,028$1,481$1,731
Clean$914$1,320$1,542
Average$686$997$1,165
Rough$459$675$787
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,745$2,902$3,534
Clean$1,552$2,586$3,149
Average$1,166$1,954$2,378
Rough$779$1,322$1,608
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,916$3,266$4,003
Clean$1,704$2,911$3,567
Average$1,280$2,199$2,694
Rough$856$1,488$1,821
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,587$4,349$5,313
Clean$2,301$3,876$4,734
Average$1,728$2,928$3,575
Rough$1,156$1,981$2,417
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,347$2,131$2,560
Clean$1,198$1,899$2,281
Average$900$1,435$1,723
Rough$602$970$1,165
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat W8 4Motion AWD 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,651$4,617$5,690
Clean$2,357$4,114$5,070
Average$1,771$3,108$3,829
Rough$1,184$2,102$2,589
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,385$2,183$2,621
Clean$1,231$1,945$2,336
Average$925$1,470$1,764
Rough$619$994$1,193
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,580$2,775$3,427
Clean$1,405$2,473$3,054
Average$1,055$1,868$2,307
Rough$706$1,264$1,559
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL TDI Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,495$2,293$2,731
Clean$1,330$2,043$2,434
Average$999$1,544$1,838
Rough$668$1,044$1,243
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX 4Motion AWD 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,879$2,980$3,582
Clean$1,671$2,655$3,192
Average$1,255$2,006$2,411
Rough$839$1,357$1,630
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,239$1,896$2,256
Clean$1,102$1,690$2,010
Average$828$1,276$1,519
Rough$554$863$1,027
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,383$2,135$2,546
Clean$1,230$1,902$2,269
Average$924$1,437$1,714
Rough$618$972$1,159
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,809$2,924$3,534
Clean$1,609$2,606$3,149
Average$1,209$1,969$2,378
Rough$808$1,332$1,608
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLS 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,422$2,263$2,724
Clean$1,264$2,016$2,427
Average$950$1,524$1,833
Rough$635$1,031$1,239
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GLX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,764$2,855$3,452
Clean$1,569$2,544$3,076
Average$1,178$1,922$2,323
Rough$788$1,300$1,571
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you
Estimated values
2004 Volkswagen Passat GL 1.8T Fwd 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,514$2,670$3,301
Clean$1,347$2,380$2,941
Average$1,012$1,798$2,222
Rough$676$1,216$1,502
Sell my 2004 Volkswagen Passat with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Passat near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,186 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,186 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,340 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,186 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $673 to $2,970, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.