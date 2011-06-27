Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

cluncking in low gears wolf20 , 06/23/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I like my silverado except for one thing.This cars drivetrain ir slipyok will drive u crazy.it bangs underneath in low gears on and off.in traffic on the freeway and taking turns and pushing on the gas.Sometimes a hard clunk.Brought it in twice was told thats normal. come on.whats normal about that. Report Abuse

Satisfied jeffb5150 , 01/26/2012 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Very satisfied with my new Silverado except the cloth seat shows and catches lent and you get zapped from static when it's cold and dry Report Abuse

problem truck T. Hendricson , 08/03/2017 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Regular cab has a lot of wind noise from back of cab. keep replacing steering wheel position sensor. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Report Abuse

worst truck ever dennisha , 11/01/2012 4 of 9 people found this review helpful chevy should have never put a v-6 in a full size truck its has no power and crappy gas milage and the should feel horrible for selling this truck thought it would be a good buy since i had a s10 with the same motor but this truck is a huge disappointment Report Abuse