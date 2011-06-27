  1. Home
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

5(20%)4(40%)3(20%)2(20%)1(0%)
3.6
5 reviews
wolf20, 06/23/2013
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I like my silverado except for one thing.This cars drivetrain ir slipyok will drive u crazy.it bangs underneath in low gears on and off.in traffic on the freeway and taking turns and pushing on the gas.Sometimes a hard clunk.Brought it in twice was told thats normal. come on.whats normal about that.

Satisfied

jeffb5150, 01/26/2012
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Very satisfied with my new Silverado except the cloth seat shows and catches lent and you get zapped from static when it's cold and dry

problem truck

T. Hendricson, 08/03/2017
LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Regular cab has a lot of wind noise from back of cab. keep replacing steering wheel position sensor.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Reliability
worst truck ever

dennisha, 11/01/2012
4 of 9 people found this review helpful

chevy should have never put a v-6 in a full size truck its has no power and crappy gas milage and the should feel horrible for selling this truck thought it would be a good buy since i had a s10 with the same motor but this truck is a huge disappointment

tire trouble

melton leon smoot, 11/12/2015
LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

looking to see if anyone else has had the issue of the front tires appearing to have chunks being taken out or 'peeling'.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles