Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
cluncking in low gears
I like my silverado except for one thing.This cars drivetrain ir slipyok will drive u crazy.it bangs underneath in low gears on and off.in traffic on the freeway and taking turns and pushing on the gas.Sometimes a hard clunk.Brought it in twice was told thats normal. come on.whats normal about that.
Satisfied
Very satisfied with my new Silverado except the cloth seat shows and catches lent and you get zapped from static when it's cold and dry
problem truck
Regular cab has a lot of wind noise from back of cab. keep replacing steering wheel position sensor.
worst truck ever
chevy should have never put a v-6 in a full size truck its has no power and crappy gas milage and the should feel horrible for selling this truck thought it would be a good buy since i had a s10 with the same motor but this truck is a huge disappointment
tire trouble
looking to see if anyone else has had the issue of the front tires appearing to have chunks being taken out or 'peeling'.
