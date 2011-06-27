Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Best Truck ever jjc839 , 01/16/2012 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Owned since new, has 175,000km. Not a single problem ever, only money spent has been on regular maintenance. Has the 4.8 V8 which as a ton of power for this small truck and gets about 12l/100km. Report Abuse

engine knock beaner , 10/09/2003 3 of 5 people found this review helpful . started to experience a knock in the motor. REMEMBER this truck is still under the 3yr-36,000. mile warranty! called GMC, they said take it to another dealer, they said i had a problem and replaced the lifters. truck was did not make a sound for 2-3 weeks. took it back NOW IT IS A COLD ENGINE KNOCK. and that that is normal. then GMC sends me a 100,000. mile warranty that i didn't except. NOW THEY WON"T FIX THE PROBLEM AND THERE DEALER SAYS " THEY WILL FIX IT WHEN IT BLOWS UP" ALL THEY SAY IS IT IS NORMAL TO MAKE THIS NOISE. I WILL NEVER BUY A GM PRODUCT AGAIN AND I WILL HOPEFULLY STOP SOMEONE FROM MAKING THE SAME MISTAKE AS ME" BUYING A GM PRODUCT" Report Abuse

not bad over all Johnny , 09/10/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought used with 29,000 miles on it and it now has 53,000. During that time I have had to replace the fuel pump and a rear brake caliper. The v6 has been reliable and has decent power for everyday driving, but the fuel mileage is no better than the v8. 4x4 system works fine and has done well in mud and snow. Tire wear, steering, and ride comfort have all been very good. I am satisfied for the most part but if I were going to buy again I would get the v8. I got the v6 because it had a cheaper sticker price, but I'm not saving anything on gas. It uses just as much as v-8 chevy's that I had previously. Report Abuse

Issues with the 2001 Ive had Chevy driver , 12/26/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Ive always driven chevy trucks, they always been tanks< I make work and play hard. The 2001 has given me more issues than older models. The first was the fuel pump in the tank, very expensive to fix thru the dealer, 2nd bad knock on cold start up,Power window motor,replaced whole brake system(hard time finding the correct fuel line,didn't match dealer PN,fuel injectors,front end work and just put in a new transmission, I've had a bad vibration which thru process of elimination I think is the driveshaft, by the time Im done I will have a new truck,but I work it hard but not trashing it, for what they cost I expect it to do the work like the older models,I am disappointed in chevy Report Abuse