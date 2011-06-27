Used 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

The Elk Hauler Elk Hauler , 11/13/2015 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (2.2L 4cyl 4A) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful Living in Central Montana and traveling over terrain that few people will ever experience in their life time I can attest to the durability and ruggedness of this truck. I've been able to go places that few 4X4 vehicles of full size could ever go. I've pulled a 23' travel trailer 450 miles over the Rockies with this smaller truck and rarely went below 50mph and still got 17mpg. I shouldn't have pulled that trailer but here in Montana one can get away with some things that elsewhere you can't. The truck was up to it and then some. I love this truck! I've owned personally and in my business approx. 23 new pickups of Ford and Chevy make and this truck is without doubt the best vehicle I've ever owned. The ONLY problem I've had is with the automatic shifter into 4X4. I had to install a manual cable pull device to ingage the front wheel drive. If I could find another one of these I would buy it one the spot. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Maybe i was just unlucky matt_attack , 05/01/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful So i have had my s10 for 2 years now. i bought it with about 85k on it and at the time it was 7 years old so i figured that was pretty low mileage so i shouldnt have too many problems boy was i wrong. In the last 2 years ive had to replace the radiator, alternator, ac system, ac hose assembly plus a new engine. Also for being a 2.2 the mpg are not very good and the performance of the engine is very sluggish even with the refurb.

A TOUGH LITTLE WORKHORSE jerrymax , 02/24/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Okay, I don't actually "own" my S-10 but as a state highway engineer it was assigned to me brand new in January 2003. I am the only one who drives it and it now has 116,000 miles. On the job I drive up onto highway medians, over curbs, into wooded areas, etc. It takes a beating and keeps on going. Been very reliable. Worse thing was a broken throttle cable at 60,000 miles. Routine maintenance only by our state mechanics. Has pretty good acceleration but terrible traction on snow and ice. I've taken it on several official business trips to upstate New York and it performed very well. Always starts, always gets me where I'm going. Been a good little workhorse and I'll miss it when it's gone.

ok truck mattc , 01/11/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Its a Nice little truck but for me its not very comfortable (6,3) the extended cab woulda been better also the 2.2 is not a good on gas as I was hoping. I do like it because it gets me where I need to go and any extra work done. I use it every once in awhile to haul and have had no problems with that