Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Dependable Truck
I drive the 1995 Chevrolet s10 extended cab LS 4.3 Vortec. I have no problems with it what so ever. It runs awesome, handles awesome and performs at 5 stars. I maintain the oil changes around 4000 miles, I added a spectre cold air intake, with a flowmaster super 44 muffler, straight pipe exhaust sounds good, quick, gas mileage isn't good but who cares it's fun. The truck has 60000 miles on it, black and white exterior, tan interior. Engine is clean, no cracks on the interior. Minor rust but it was an easy fix. Worth every dime I would recommend this truck to friends and family.
Ryan
I think that the 95 s-10 is an awsome truck with much power i will admit i race mine and if you want something that gets up and goes here it is
reliable
Good truck 2.2 motor has timing chain it's very reliable even at 212k miles
Problem City
I got this truck in October. sense then iv had nothing but problems. very first thing i had to replace was a fuel injector at 97000. to me that seemed crazy, scenes the truck was never beat on. and now the engine blew at 100250.
Hunk o' Junk
I purchased this truck with 6600 miles in 1996. From the moment I drove it off the lot, it has had problems. I have replaced just about everything that can be replaced on it- sometimes more than once. It had 3 recalls in the span of 2 years, mainly minor things. The big problems are what irks me. Since it is no longer under warranty, it is costing me a fortune to keep it running. You fix one thing on it and another problems appears- example: For the third time, I am again having to replace the rear main seal- it was replaced in 1996 and again in 2003. For my first truck, it has left a sour taste. Very disappointed. Next truck will be a Toyota. They can keep the American made junk!
