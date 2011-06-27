Used 1995 Chevrolet S-10 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Dependable Truck chevyman87 , 05/08/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I drive the 1995 Chevrolet s10 extended cab LS 4.3 Vortec. I have no problems with it what so ever. It runs awesome, handles awesome and performs at 5 stars. I maintain the oil changes around 4000 miles, I added a spectre cold air intake, with a flowmaster super 44 muffler, straight pipe exhaust sounds good, quick, gas mileage isn't good but who cares it's fun. The truck has 60000 miles on it, black and white exterior, tan interior. Engine is clean, no cracks on the interior. Minor rust but it was an easy fix. Worth every dime I would recommend this truck to friends and family. Report Abuse

Ryan Ryan B , 02/25/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I think that the 95 s-10 is an awsome truck with much power i will admit i race mine and if you want something that gets up and goes here it is Report Abuse

reliable Cocomojoe , 10/17/2015 LS 2dr Regular Cab SB 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Good truck 2.2 motor has timing chain it's very reliable even at 212k miles Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Problem City masterskiier , 05/15/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I got this truck in October. sense then iv had nothing but problems. very first thing i had to replace was a fuel injector at 97000. to me that seemed crazy, scenes the truck was never beat on. and now the engine blew at 100250. Report Abuse