Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Axiom XS 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,283
|$2,897
|$3,204
|Clean
|$2,063
|$2,617
|$2,899
|Average
|$1,623
|$2,057
|$2,290
|Rough
|$1,183
|$1,496
|$1,681
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Axiom XS 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,177
|$2,774
|$3,073
|Clean
|$1,968
|$2,506
|$2,781
|Average
|$1,548
|$1,969
|$2,197
|Rough
|$1,129
|$1,433
|$1,612
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Axiom 2WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,074
|$2,638
|$2,920
|Clean
|$1,874
|$2,383
|$2,642
|Average
|$1,474
|$1,872
|$2,087
|Rough
|$1,075
|$1,362
|$1,532
Estimated values
2002 Isuzu Axiom 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,183
|$2,765
|$3,058
|Clean
|$1,973
|$2,498
|$2,767
|Average
|$1,552
|$1,963
|$2,185
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,428
|$1,604