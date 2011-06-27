  1. Home
Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

My Chevrolet Truck S-10

Joe Sarazen, 12/20/2002
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle used. It served me for four years, but now I would like to turn it in for a new model.

Report Abuse

Decent 2nd car/beater

Steve C, 05/16/2016
2dr Maxi-Cab SB
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Front end brakes/wheel hub. I bought this truck from a friend at about 125,000 miles back in 2009 for $1200. It's been a decent little truck. I do have the V6 4.3L engine. Best feature about this vehicle. Something about the front end, driver's side hub/wheel bearings...spindle etc...on my third one. One of the worst features is the electronic dash instrumentation. Lights going out, shorting out, blinking on and off...possessed like. If you're mechanical, have a place to work on it, and would be a 'truck' back-up vehicle this is a good little truck.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Extremely Reliable

Extremely Reliable

Jo Mama, 09/09/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Lots of rust and failing hardware items- - but all that could be attributable to previous owner(s) since I bought this used in Feb 2000. Despite it's blemishes and minor hardware defects, it runs like a champ (its had to jumpstart my 1998 Astro countless times) and the A/C blows cold!!

Report Abuse

This one is my Second '91 S10 pickup

Proud S10 owner, 09/21/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This makes my second '91 S10 pickup. My first one I bought new in '90. The only reason I got ride of it was I moved to a big city and was told I did not need it. I could kick myself for not keeping it. First one I had not one problem with it kept her 5 years. This one I have had 5 years she has over 200,000 miles on her and she is still going. Wouldn't trade for anything else but maybe a new one. I have done everything from halling rocks to making long road trips in her. Other then general maintance she has been a wonderful automobile.

s10

s10

Gera, 08/28/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

is amazing the best truck is a very powerfull truck is very strong

Report Abuse
