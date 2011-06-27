Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
My Chevrolet Truck S-10
I bought this vehicle used. It served me for four years, but now I would like to turn it in for a new model.
Decent 2nd car/beater
Front end brakes/wheel hub. I bought this truck from a friend at about 125,000 miles back in 2009 for $1200. It's been a decent little truck. I do have the V6 4.3L engine. Best feature about this vehicle. Something about the front end, driver's side hub/wheel bearings...spindle etc...on my third one. One of the worst features is the electronic dash instrumentation. Lights going out, shorting out, blinking on and off...possessed like. If you're mechanical, have a place to work on it, and would be a 'truck' back-up vehicle this is a good little truck.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Extremely Reliable
Lots of rust and failing hardware items- - but all that could be attributable to previous owner(s) since I bought this used in Feb 2000. Despite it's blemishes and minor hardware defects, it runs like a champ (its had to jumpstart my 1998 Astro countless times) and the A/C blows cold!!
This one is my Second '91 S10 pickup
This makes my second '91 S10 pickup. My first one I bought new in '90. The only reason I got ride of it was I moved to a big city and was told I did not need it. I could kick myself for not keeping it. First one I had not one problem with it kept her 5 years. This one I have had 5 years she has over 200,000 miles on her and she is still going. Wouldn't trade for anything else but maybe a new one. I have done everything from halling rocks to making long road trips in her. Other then general maintance she has been a wonderful automobile.
s10
is amazing the best truck is a very powerfull truck is very strong
