Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 for Sale Near Me

Bought it new in '91 and currently have 228K miles on it. Except for a transmission seal and some paint issues, no other repairs until 130K miles. Engine was rebuilt at 155K and has been running strong since. I've changed oil every 3K miles since purchase. It's been stolen twice in the last 3 years and keeps finding its way back home. If it wasn't for the 'peel-and-steal' steering column I would continue to drive it to work every day. Wanted 4WD but glad I didn't get it now as some people have reported issues over the years with drivetrain. It's been a pleasure to drive and I've had some heavy loads in it in the last two years.

Read more