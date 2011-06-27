Used 1996 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Coupe Consumer Reviews
Good does not outwiegh bad
Mechanically has been decent, no major repairs. Trunk is very roomy and with the fold-down back seats you can fit a lot in this car. Clearance is way too low, and long doors make tight parking spaces impossible to fit in (if you actually want to get out of the vehicle). One cup holder is not enough. Battery is impossible to get to, being under a support bar and the washer fluid tank. The turning radius of this car is the worst of anything post-90's I have ever driven.
My first car!
My mom and dad bought this car hoping it would last me through college. Boy oh boy! We bought this car used for $17,000 (it was one year old). It had 22,000 miles on it as it had been a rental car. My dad was very weary, but I couldn't resist the bright red paint and spoiler. Once the windows were tinted and 17" rims were on it was a hot car! Now, 10 years later my first (and only) car just turned over 200,000 miles. I have really loved driving this car. It handles great, but repairs are never cheap (usually due to labor costs). Proper maintenance is key to this car's longevity. The paint is still shiny and the interior still has plenty of wear left on it.
nasty
nothing but problems
My first car, worst car.
I bought this car myself with the money I had made from my first job. This wasn't even three years ago and I have probably paid for it twice in repairs. New timing chain. New spark plugs -twice. New spark wires- twice. New Catalytic Converter. Cleaned Muffler. New turn signal switch. Ect. This car has been nothing but heartache. I loved it to death at first, but it's sucking me dry. Still trying to sell it.... Would not recommend.
Best Car Ever
Best Car Ever
