Used 2000 Chevrolet Metro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Amazing Little Car dragonxks , 01/10/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this after my 66' mustang got wrecked I wanted something that was cheap on gas so I got this lil Metro hatchback. I got it for $1,900 with 197+ miles. Put new tires on it for 150$ and replaced the EGR valve that was throwing a code and did a basic tune up on it, plugs,wires,filters and sea-foamed it. Runs perfect. I took it on a vacation trip from Reno to Crescent City ca. I was doing 75 the whole way with my boyfriend and 110 German shepherd and 2 duffel bags of stuff. I was getting 50 mpg when I ran Lucas injector cleaner in the gas tank. Comfy seats surprisingly Report Abuse

Love this car! cairishguy , 04/22/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this car new and have been driving for 10 years. This is the most trouble free car I have ever owned. The only thing that has failed on this car has been the a/c compressor at 80k miles. That is using the a/c every day summer and winter since I bought it. I've done regular maintenance and this thing just drives forever. I get 45 mpg and the insurance is really low. I've got 124,000 miles and still runs great! Report Abuse

Low Cost, Reliable Commuter Hereld Stuart , 06/24/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I average about 45 mpg, commuting on highway, some mountainous road, and some stop&go commuting. I have about 100,000 miles on my 2000 Metro, with no mechanical problems whatsoever. I replace the oil/filter every 5k miles, and have replaced the plugs, the manual transaxle fluid, the brake pads, and the tires once each, every thing else is original. It handles very well under all conditions (except for high winds). Acceleration is not great, especially with air conditioning on, but it's acceptable. Report Abuse

Best car for the buck benczik , 08/22/2007 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 69,000 on it and it has 97,000 now. The way the car is performing I would not doubt that it may reach 200,000. Engine is spotless. I heard my pastor's wife say right next to me not knowing it was mine that it was a very quiet car. Made me feel proud. Not to mention getting 53 mpg consistently and a/c still works. I prayed for 2 weeks for a 3 cylinder 5 speed metro at a time when very few were selling them because of fuel prices. I did find some for sale on eBay but did not want to go out of state. Then this car showed up about 2 1/2 miles from my house. The guy said he just showed up with it one hour ago. Paid 2,700. It is just like I wanted but better. Will never sell it! Report Abuse