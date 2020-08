Used 1997 Chevrolet Lumina for Sale Near Me

I bought my Lumina in 2004 and just sold it. I never had a problem with this car. All I had to do to it was regular maintenance, oil change, brakes, plugs, other fluids. Well, I did have to replace the compressor after 6 yrs and a new battery. It drove smooth as silk. I always felt very safe in this car. Initially, I thought the car was nothing to look at but after driving it all these years..the looks didn't matter. I had two wrecks in this car and it bounced back everytime. I wish I didn't sell it. Bought it with 76,000miles on it and sold it with 206,000. It never left me stranded not once. I am looking for another one.

Read more