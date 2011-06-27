Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews
Our APV Minivan
I like the aerodynamics of it. just need more reliable water pumps. It goes through them like nothing.
Chevrolette Lumina APV 1991
This is an extremely functional minivan for children. However, it has very little space behind the seats at the back for transporting other items (groceries included). This minivan has a fiberglass body which never rusts. We had to replace the engine & transmission at 145000 miles. The center console broke at about 160k miles. We have seen other Lumina APV's with this same problem with less miles. The radio died at 170k miles. The heater fan went out at 210k miles, the drivers side door outside handle mechanism broke at about 180k miles. The second engine went out at 240k miles. No longer worth replacing, but the body still looks almost like new.
Lumina APV
My partner and I travel lots, and we needed a van for cargo and people hauling.I like the bucket seats becouse the seating is the most flexable than other minivans. I do most repairs myself, and this is one of the most easiest minivans to service. The 3.1 V6 is underpowered, but has good city fuel mileage. I haven't had any major problems, yet. The rear liftgate door is hard to close, and there's a few squeeks and rattles here and there. The low front step in height makes it possable for my grandmother to get in and out without help, unlike other vans and suvs. I'm happy with the APV. I'll own another one, but with the 3.8 engine.
