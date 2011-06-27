Used 1991 Chevrolet Lumina Minivan Consumer Reviews

Our APV Minivan Marshyliz , 08/15/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I like the aerodynamics of it. just need more reliable water pumps. It goes through them like nothing. Report Abuse

Chevrolette Lumina APV 1991 capaul1977 , 12/01/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is an extremely functional minivan for children. However, it has very little space behind the seats at the back for transporting other items (groceries included). This minivan has a fiberglass body which never rusts. We had to replace the engine & transmission at 145000 miles. The center console broke at about 160k miles. We have seen other Lumina APV's with this same problem with less miles. The radio died at 170k miles. The heater fan went out at 210k miles, the drivers side door outside handle mechanism broke at about 180k miles. The second engine went out at 240k miles. No longer worth replacing, but the body still looks almost like new.