Used 2018 Chevrolet Impala Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Impala Sedan
LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,846*
Total Cash Price
$20,235
LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,523*
Total Cash Price
$20,640
Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,369*
Total Cash Price
$27,722
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,723*
Total Cash Price
$28,531
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Impala Sedan LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|Maintenance
|$716
|$654
|$2,040
|$1,009
|$1,526
|$5,945
|Repairs
|$124
|$292
|$428
|$499
|$581
|$1,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,104
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,288
|Financing
|$1,088
|$875
|$648
|$406
|$146
|$3,163
|Depreciation
|$4,000
|$1,981
|$1,742
|$1,545
|$1,386
|$10,654
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,080
|$5,957
|$7,076
|$5,743
|$5,990
|$33,846
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Impala Sedan LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$4,201
|Maintenance
|$730
|$667
|$2,081
|$1,029
|$1,557
|$6,064
|Repairs
|$126
|$298
|$437
|$509
|$593
|$1,962
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,126
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,110
|$893
|$661
|$414
|$149
|$3,226
|Depreciation
|$4,080
|$2,021
|$1,777
|$1,576
|$1,414
|$10,867
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,262
|$6,076
|$7,218
|$5,858
|$6,110
|$34,523
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Impala Sedan Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,643
|Maintenance
|$981
|$896
|$2,795
|$1,382
|$2,091
|$8,145
|Repairs
|$170
|$400
|$586
|$684
|$796
|$2,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,512
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,765
|Financing
|$1,491
|$1,199
|$888
|$556
|$200
|$4,333
|Depreciation
|$5,480
|$2,714
|$2,387
|$2,117
|$1,899
|$14,596
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,440
|$8,161
|$9,694
|$7,868
|$8,206
|$46,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Impala Sedan LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$5,808
|Maintenance
|$1,010
|$922
|$2,876
|$1,423
|$2,152
|$8,382
|Repairs
|$175
|$412
|$603
|$704
|$819
|$2,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,557
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,816
|Financing
|$1,534
|$1,234
|$914
|$572
|$206
|$4,460
|Depreciation
|$5,640
|$2,793
|$2,456
|$2,178
|$1,954
|$15,022
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,803
|$8,399
|$9,977
|$8,098
|$8,446
|$47,723
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Impala in Virginia is:not available

