Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala Sedan Consumer Reviews
Over all It's been a good car.
I bought this car with 40,000 miles on it. Around 70,000 miles I had to replace my intake manifold gasket. I took it to a mechanic, not the dealership. He installed a quality after market gasket. I had brake rotor issues with this car until I did the brakes myself. I replaced the rotors with quality after market. The wheel lugs need to be torqued to proper specs, this will prolong rotor life. You need to flush and fill the radiator every 1 or 2 years despite dexcool specs. I keep it very clean. This car requires regular oil changes and cooling flushes. Synthetic oil and regular cooling flushes will keep it going. By using synthetic oil you don't need to change every 3K. Let the sensor work.
One of the best that I have owned
This is an awesome, big, comfortable car. Its handling is great and it is very smooth driving. The gas mileage is great and it has a great safety rating. Finally a 4-door sedan that is fun and practical to drive. Congrats Chevrolet on a great car!!!!
Overall a Good Buy
Bought my 2003 Impala LS second hand with 93,000 miles for my first car. Ran great for a good while but just had to get the catalytic converter replaced at 102,000 miles, Brake Controller Module Replaced, and my Idle Control Valve replaced, costing me all together $1,200. Despite those issues I've had no other issues I love my car. It rides real smooth and has some nice power. Has great gas mileage on the highway. This is really the last stylish model before the new Impalas went out. The interior is very nice and there is plenty of room for 5 people to fit comfortably inside. Currently at 104,500 miles and the car is still running great!
11 years and still going
I have had this car since new almost 11 years ago. I have not replaced any major components on this car in over 300,000 km. I have the full original exhaust system. In the past 20,00 km I replaced the wheel bearings and CV shaft. The car still runs like new. I have put paint on the hood and trunk to correct rust but then this car has never seen wax. I had a 93 Lumina and a (8 Lumina before this. In total the 3 chevs have gone a million km. I guess Ill buy another Impala. My son is looking forward to taking this car. Pretty dependable as well as economical.
Comfortable, durable, safe and fun
Bought it new with huge discounts and rebates. after 7 years and 160,000 miles, and one major accident, it still runs and looks great. Good power, good on fuel. My wife fell asleep at the wheel at 70 mph, careened off guard rails and into ditch, woke up without a scratch and drove it 80 miles home! Had the common problems - passlock security preventing start randomly but seldom (I've never fixed it), replaced catalytic converter (~$300), replaced front bearings myself (~$225). Very happy, still enjoy the car, will keep for 200K+ miles.
Sponsored cars related to the Impala
Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Impala Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner