Used 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Consumer Reviews

Bilal, 03/22/2020
3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
I later learned some of these vehicles have a fuel leakage problem and when exposed to atmosphere can ignite with any fuel source!!!. So low and behold I bought one back in January from a private owner and in less than 90 days one night I woke up to a fire in my drive way-it was my van. I immediately notified General Motors and they scheduled the van to be investigated which was about a 60 day process from fire to inspection which they flew a guy out from Atlanta to Minnesota where I live. He could not determine what caused fire and when I told them about the fuel leakage they dismissed it saying the vehicles vin number did not match suspected matches-well wouldn't you think there's more out there?!!! Which is why I wrote this review to STAY CLEAR from 2011Chevy 1500 Express.

