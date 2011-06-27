Estimated values
2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,950
|$5,488
|$6,363
|Clean
|$3,516
|$4,895
|$5,668
|Average
|$2,649
|$3,708
|$4,279
|Rough
|$1,782
|$2,521
|$2,889
2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,925
|$7,598
|$9,101
|Clean
|$4,384
|$6,776
|$8,107
|Average
|$3,303
|$5,133
|$6,120
|Rough
|$2,222
|$3,490
|$4,132