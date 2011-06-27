Estimated values
2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,249
|$20,725
|$23,535
|Clean
|$17,801
|$20,211
|$22,939
|Average
|$16,907
|$19,181
|$21,746
|Rough
|$16,013
|$18,151
|$20,553
Estimated values
2018 Volvo V60 T6 R-Design 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,568
|$26,768
|$30,397
|Clean
|$22,991
|$26,103
|$29,626
|Average
|$21,836
|$24,773
|$28,085
|Rough
|$20,681
|$23,443
|$26,544
Estimated values
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,142
|$37,641
|$42,744
|Clean
|$32,329
|$36,706
|$41,661
|Average
|$30,705
|$34,836
|$39,494
|Rough
|$29,081
|$32,965
|$37,327