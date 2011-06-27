Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tercel DX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$552
|$1,258
|$1,622
|Clean
|$486
|$1,109
|$1,434
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$220
|$514
|$682
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tercel DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$552
|$1,258
|$1,622
|Clean
|$486
|$1,109
|$1,434
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$220
|$514
|$682
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Tercel 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$552
|$1,258
|$1,622
|Clean
|$486
|$1,109
|$1,434
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$220
|$514
|$682