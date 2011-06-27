  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Cruze Consumer Reviews

Great car for the money

Inkman2000, 04/14/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbodiesel 9A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I love my Cruze Diesel. The car is reliable and I love the interior design. Remote start is great to have on snowy day so that when I go out to go to work the car is nice and toasty. Heated car seats and steering wheel are nice features as they loosen up my joints on cold days. The fuel economy is excellent I average about 45 and use my car for ride share and food delivery services so a lot of city driving trips. On a recent trip to Vegas and back I averaged 65.9 on that trip. So no complaints there. Went from Provo to Vegas and back on one tank of fuel. Love it live it love it. The price for the Diesel engine is worth it even though it is more than its gas counterpart the fuel economy rivals hybrids which cost a lot more than the Diesel engine cost of the Cruze. Things I wish they had done better is to put the heater with auto temperature control in the diesel like they do the LT gas version. Would like to have the RS Package more readily available on the diesel version as well. But those are minor issues. Would recommend to family and friends.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Amazing car

Sara, 05/15/2019
LS 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This was my first "big girl" car and I wanted something roomy with good gas mileage and a little kick in the engine. The Chevy Cruze is a dream! The exterior is gorgeous, the turbo engine gives me a satisfying boost, and I only pay $27 for a full tank (Roughly 426 miles). Get this car if you need reliability and a sporty look without sacrificing mpg!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best car I've had so far

Danielle kendall, 05/14/2019
LS 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I'd love to have another Cruze. Tight steering, radius. Amazing on gas. It may not have all the bells and whistles but it drives smooth and little road noise to none at all. There is a slight pause when putting the gas petal down to the floor but when it picks up it can fly (within se onds) . I feel safe and that I'm in a car that is very reliable. The interior is attractive with nice color coordination with all the seats. It's a shame that 2019 will be the last production line/model that rumors has it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Fun ride

Brandi woods, 02/11/2019
LT 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
13 of 19 people found this review helpful

It is better than it looks

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great Chevy; discontinued for sale in the USA

Malcol6, 07/05/2019
Premier 4dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
7 of 10 people found this review helpful

Hatchback Premier, RS, with Driver Confidence Packages. Compared to the 2017, gives new meaning to "Government Motors". 2017: Leather seats, with pockets on back of front seats for the rear passengers; door buttons all four doors for keyless entry, all four seats heated, AC inverter at rear of console, GPS maps included at Driver Interface Console. 2019: "Leatherette" seats minus pockets, door buttons only only front doors, only front seats heated, AC inverter gone, GPS maps dropped to sell Onstar turn-by-turn instructions; RS package masculinized (more black -- Chevy emblems, aluminum wheels, added a "trunk" light. Our 2017 underperformed EPA fuel economy estimates by 10% under all conditions, though my spouse and I drive conservatively (GM/Chevrolet Executive Customer Support refused to address); the 2019 with same engine and transmission closed the gap between the 2017's underperformance with respect to fuel economy by half. Still a sporty car that drives very well. Shame to see Chevrolet make a mistake with younger drivers that want cars, not SUVs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
