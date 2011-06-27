Used 2004 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Consumer Reviews
Great car for fraction of a new one.
I've owned my"04 Z06 for over 5 years, bought it used with 30k miles and now it has 54k. What a great car, I still love the looks of it, how it handles, the power (LS6), brakes and the list goes on and on. Maybe not as sophisticated as german or Italian brands but boy, do I grin driving it. It has plenty of power with great suspension and brakes, pretty comfortable on long rides, wife and I took. It gets 28-30 mpg hwy, how can you beat that. Maintenance is easy and parts affordable. In 24k miles I've had it, all I replaced are the tires and brakes besides regular oil/filter maintenance. Of course you can be tempted to get porsche, ferrari or other exotic car (check parts and maint. cost on those - $$$) but for me this is it, I got what I wanted and then some. If you never driven Z06, try it.
Commemorative Edition Z06
I had a red 1998 convertible with an automatic (got it so early, couldn't chose transmission) and just got a Commemorative Edition Z06. The performance difference is really spectacular. I wish they would lose that horrible interior rubbery black plastic stuff that won't stay or even get clean but that's my only complaint. Nothing like it for the price. Note to those with carbon fiber hoods: To close, apply pressure above the latch on each side until it clicks. It's too light to drop and have it latch.
Speed limits are only numbers.
My review title is a little misleading. For the most part, I do respect the speed limits (sort of). I bought my Z06 new and absolutely love it. It's a pain to keep clean since it's black, but I wouldn't have any other color. The car is really fast and if I keep it in 6th on the freeway I can maintain 28 MPG. I knew when I bought my Vette that there wasn't much leather on the interior. So those of you out there shouldn't complain after the fact. this is an amazing car. Did I mention that it's fast?
May 2014 Road & Track 2004 best year C-5 ZO6!!!
This is my 8th corvette and it is the best performing and handling corvette that I have ever had. Hopefully in the near future I will purchase my 9th corvette.
Amazing machine
I recently purchased a silver 2004 Z06 with 25,900 miles. The car is stock. I am amazed by the performance value of this car. The engine is incredibly flexible. The sound of the motor at 6,000 RPMs is amazing, and the car pulls like a locomotive. I am also amazed at the relative comfort of the car - the seats are very comfortable (I am over 6 feet tall) and the ride quality, though firm, is wonderful. I am surprised at how docile the car is in 'adult driving' mode - driven maturely around town, the car is eminently livable. For an enthisiast, this is a comfortable daily driver. I am amazed at the performance value with the Z06 as compared with other high-performance cars.
