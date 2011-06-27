Estimated values
1991 Volvo 940 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$512
|$1,162
|$1,515
|Clean
|$456
|$1,038
|$1,353
|Average
|$344
|$789
|$1,029
|Rough
|$232
|$541
|$705
