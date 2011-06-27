Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Phaeton W12 4dr Sedan w/4 Seats (6.0L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,801
|$10,702
|$12,838
|Clean
|$6,081
|$9,582
|$11,491
|Average
|$4,642
|$7,342
|$8,796
|Rough
|$3,203
|$5,101
|$6,101
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Phaeton W12 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,505
|$10,274
|$12,336
|Clean
|$5,816
|$9,198
|$11,041
|Average
|$4,440
|$7,048
|$8,452
|Rough
|$3,064
|$4,897
|$5,862
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Phaeton V8 4dr Sedan w/4 Seats (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,133
|$8,271
|$9,988
|Clean
|$4,590
|$7,406
|$8,940
|Average
|$3,504
|$5,674
|$6,843
|Rough
|$2,418
|$3,943
|$4,746
Estimated values
2005 Volkswagen Phaeton V8 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,027
|$7,327
|$9,128
|Clean
|$3,601
|$6,560
|$8,170
|Average
|$2,749
|$5,026
|$6,254
|Rough
|$1,897
|$3,492
|$4,338