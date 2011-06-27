Estimated values
1990 Volvo 780 Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,357
|$1,769
|Clean
|$532
|$1,212
|$1,580
|Average
|$401
|$921
|$1,202
|Rough
|$270
|$631
|$823
Estimated values
1990 Volvo 780 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$598
|$1,357
|$1,769
|Clean
|$532
|$1,212
|$1,580
|Average
|$401
|$921
|$1,202
|Rough
|$270
|$631
|$823