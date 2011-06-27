  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Rabbit
  4. Used 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Volkswagen Rabbit Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,068$1,638$1,947
Clean$962$1,481$1,761
Average$751$1,165$1,389
Rough$541$850$1,017
Sell my 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$984$1,492$1,767
Clean$887$1,349$1,599
Average$692$1,062$1,261
Rough$498$774$924
Sell my 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$962$1,484$1,767
Clean$867$1,341$1,599
Average$677$1,056$1,261
Rough$487$770$924
Sell my 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$924$1,327$1,546
Clean$833$1,200$1,398
Average$650$944$1,103
Rough$468$689$808
Sell my 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,200$1,838$2,182
Clean$1,082$1,661$1,974
Average$845$1,308$1,557
Rough$607$954$1,140
Sell my 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$991$1,431$1,669
Clean$893$1,294$1,510
Average$697$1,018$1,191
Rough$502$743$873
Sell my 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,323$2,178$2,639
Clean$1,192$1,969$2,387
Average$931$1,550$1,883
Rough$670$1,131$1,379
Sell my 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,111$1,646$1,936
Clean$1,001$1,488$1,751
Average$781$1,171$1,382
Rough$562$855$1,012
Sell my 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Rabbit near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $867 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,341 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Rabbit is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $867 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,341 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $867 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,341 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit ranges from $487 to $1,767, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Volkswagen Rabbit is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.