Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,068
|$1,638
|$1,947
|Clean
|$962
|$1,481
|$1,761
|Average
|$751
|$1,165
|$1,389
|Rough
|$541
|$850
|$1,017
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$984
|$1,492
|$1,767
|Clean
|$887
|$1,349
|$1,599
|Average
|$692
|$1,062
|$1,261
|Rough
|$498
|$774
|$924
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$962
|$1,484
|$1,767
|Clean
|$867
|$1,341
|$1,599
|Average
|$677
|$1,056
|$1,261
|Rough
|$487
|$770
|$924
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$924
|$1,327
|$1,546
|Clean
|$833
|$1,200
|$1,398
|Average
|$650
|$944
|$1,103
|Rough
|$468
|$689
|$808
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,200
|$1,838
|$2,182
|Clean
|$1,082
|$1,661
|$1,974
|Average
|$845
|$1,308
|$1,557
|Rough
|$607
|$954
|$1,140
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$991
|$1,431
|$1,669
|Clean
|$893
|$1,294
|$1,510
|Average
|$697
|$1,018
|$1,191
|Rough
|$502
|$743
|$873
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,323
|$2,178
|$2,639
|Clean
|$1,192
|$1,969
|$2,387
|Average
|$931
|$1,550
|$1,883
|Rough
|$670
|$1,131
|$1,379
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Rabbit PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,111
|$1,646
|$1,936
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,488
|$1,751
|Average
|$781
|$1,171
|$1,382
|Rough
|$562
|$855
|$1,012