Estimated values
1993 Volvo 940 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$513
|$1,166
|$1,519
|Clean
|$457
|$1,041
|$1,357
|Average
|$345
|$792
|$1,032
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$707
