Estimated values
1995 Volvo 940 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,169
|$1,524
|Clean
|$459
|$1,044
|$1,361
|Average
|$346
|$794
|$1,036
|Rough
|$233
|$544
|$710
Estimated values
1995 Volvo 940 Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,169
|$1,524
|Clean
|$459
|$1,044
|$1,361
|Average
|$346
|$794
|$1,036
|Rough
|$233
|$544
|$710
Estimated values
1995 Volvo 940 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,169
|$1,524
|Clean
|$459
|$1,044
|$1,361
|Average
|$346
|$794
|$1,036
|Rough
|$233
|$544
|$710
Estimated values
1995 Volvo 940 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,169
|$1,524
|Clean
|$459
|$1,044
|$1,361
|Average
|$346
|$794
|$1,036
|Rough
|$233
|$544
|$710