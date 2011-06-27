Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Phaeton V8 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,640
|$8,266
|$10,244
|Clean
|$4,165
|$7,427
|$9,201
|Average
|$3,215
|$5,750
|$7,116
|Rough
|$2,266
|$4,073
|$5,030
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Phaeton W12 4dr Sedan AWD w/4 Seats (6.0L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,901
|$12,173
|$14,512
|Clean
|$7,092
|$10,938
|$13,035
|Average
|$5,475
|$8,468
|$10,081
|Rough
|$3,858
|$5,998
|$7,126
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Phaeton V8 4dr Sedan AWD w/4 Seats (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,916
|$9,339
|$11,212
|Clean
|$5,311
|$8,391
|$10,071
|Average
|$4,100
|$6,496
|$7,788
|Rough
|$2,889
|$4,602
|$5,506
Estimated values
2006 Volkswagen Phaeton W12 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,557
|$11,686
|$13,947
|Clean
|$6,784
|$10,501
|$12,528
|Average
|$5,237
|$8,130
|$9,688
|Rough
|$3,690
|$5,758
|$6,849