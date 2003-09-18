Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me
- 22,904 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to present this 1992 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for purchase. These cars implemented the rock solid 5.7 liter V8 fuel injected motor producing 245 HP backed up by an impressive 350 ft-lbs of torque. This torque monster also features front upper and lower A-arm suspension, rear independent suspension, and 4 wheel disc brakes to deliver power and handling one would expect from a true sports car. The Corvette was delivered to Cole Chevrolet-Cadillac in Bluefield WV. It is finished in Bright Red over a Red Leather interior with an Arctic White top. The car is beautiful in every aspect and remains in excellent condition. Options include Electronic air conditioning, Delco-Bose Music System, six-way power driver's seat. The Corvette also has cruise control. Tilt wheel, power windows, and power mirrors. The car comes with a laminated built sheet and window sticker, dealer brochures and books and documents from new. A well maintained C4 Corvette is quite possibly the most “bang for the buck” in the used sports car arena. For 1991 the C4 series got a facelift that gives the car a smoother, more rounded nose, plus front fender strakes and squared-off rear taillights were some of the highlights. Workmanship also improved as part of the C4 series evolution. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P7N5111833
Stock: B3238 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,535 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1992 Chevrolet Corvette for your consideration. It is powered by a 5.7L LT1 V8 motor which sends power to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. While these ‘Vettes might not be the fastest vehicle on the road today, it is plenty enough power to get down the road quickly with a ferocious roar. The exterior of this 4th generation Corvette is finished in the beautiful color of Bright Aqua which is one of the more unique colors that could be optioned on the ‘Vette. Inside the vehicle is a very clean white leather interior that has all of the features that you would expect a car of this era to have. These include air conditioning, power steering, disc brakes, power windows, power seats, and power locks. A well maintained C4 Corvette is quite possibly the most bang for the buck in the used sports car arena. For the previous 1991 model year, the C4 series got a facelift that gives the car a smoother, more rounded nose, plus front fender strakes, and squared-off rear taillights were some of the highlights. Workmanship also improved as part of the C4 series evolution. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23PXN5111576
Stock: B3215 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,102 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to present this 1992 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible for purchase. These cars implemented the rock-solid 5.7 liter V8 fuel injected motor producing 245 HP backed up by an impressive 350 ft-lbs of torque. This torque monster also features front upper and lower A-arm suspension, rear independent suspension, and 4 wheel disc brakes to deliver power and handling one would expect from a true sports car. The Corvette is finished in Bright Red over a Red Leather interior with an Arctic White top. The car is beautiful in every aspect and remains in excellent condition. Options include Electronic air conditioning, Delco-Bose Music System, six-way power driver's seat. The Corvette also has cruise control. Tilt wheel, power windows, and power mirrors. The car comes with a laminated built sheet and window sticker, dealer brochures and books and documents from new. A well maintained C4 Corvette is quite possibly the most “bang for the buck” in the used sports car arena. For 1991 the C4 series got a facelift that gives the car a smoother, more rounded nose, plus front fender strakes and squared-off rear taillights were some of the highlights. Workmanship also improved as part of the C4 series evolution. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P6N5100192
Stock: B3246 M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,159 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
1-OWNER IMMACULATE COLLECTORS DREAM!!! Classic and sporty, our 1992 Chevrolet Corvette finished in white over red interior will impress at every turn! Powered by a 5.7 Liter V8 that offers 300hp that keeps the thrill of the road in your hands. As you cruise through the city in our sleek Rear Wheel Drive Coupe, you will enjoy earning near 23mpg as you show off the alloy wheels. Inside this Corvette, you are treated to a wealth of equipment that you are sure to love. As you sit in your bolstered leather bucket seat as you enjoy the sun pouring with the convertible top down. This is NOT ONLY A COLLECTORS DREAM but any car enthusiasts that always wanted this generations Chevrolet Corvette!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P6N5113623
Stock: 113623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1992 Chevrolet Corvette for your consideration. This ‘Vette is powered by an LT1 350ci V8 motor which featured fuel injection and was rated at 300 horsepower. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a 4-speed automatic transmission. This 4th generation 1992 Corvette wears Black Rose Metallic paint which appeared on only 9.2% of all Corvettes produced in 1992. Inside the vehicle is a black leather interior that is in good condition and features airconditioning to keep the two occupants at comfortable temperatures on the hottest of days. The selling owner notes that the airconditioning system was recently converted to R134A along with a new heater core, and Borla exhaust is installed. If an open-top driving experience is preferred the roof panel can be removed. This Corvette comes with both a body-colored panel and a glass one. These Corvettes are some of the most fun one can have without completely breaking the bank. With a color like this, and the Borla exhaust you are sure to attract the attention of many. Please call or email today with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23P2N5114228
Stock: B3188 R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,732 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,989
Haus Auto Group - Canfield / Ohio
All vehicles are Fully Serviced through our service department.1992 Chevrolet Corvette Base Maroon 5.7L V8 16V 4-Speed Automatic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Heated door mirrors.Clean CARFAX.Why buy from Haus? How about 2 free oil changes and lifetime brake pads. Drive with confidence knowing your vehicle has been through a 100 point inspection, fresh oil change, and much more. Our vehicles are also backed by a 30 day 1000 mile warranty. (Model year 2000 to present) Excellent Service For Excellent Customers At Haus Auto Group, we are proud to offer award-winning service to Canfield customers. As members of the Ohio Independent Automobile Dealers Association and the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association, we are one of only five used car dealers in Ohio to be designated as a Certified Master Dealer. In addition, we were awarded the prestigious 2018 Ohio Quality Dealer Of The Year award out of over 5,300 licensed dealers in recognition of our supreme customer service, community support, and utmost professionalism. Stop in today for award-winning customer service and an enjoyable car buying experience.Recent Arrival!Odometer is 2273 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P5N5108123
Stock: 6261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 58,789 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Shottenkirk Chevrolet - Quincy / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. NEW PRICE!!!!, Local Trade In, LOW MILES, Like New Inside and Out, NEW TIRES, LEATHER SEATS, 172 Point Inspection Completed, POWER SEAT, MUST SEE!!!, HARD TO FIND!!!, WOW!! WOW!! WOW!!. Odometer is 12280 miles below market average! All of our Vehicles come with added value, our exclusive Shottenkirk Customer Care. This includes Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, and Front Windshield Repair! Optional: exclusive of published sales price, all vehicles are equipped with the NitroFill product, $190.00, a nitrogen based gas in the tires for extended tire life and enhanced fuel economy. Beautiful Quincy, IL is located on the Mississippi River on the Illinois & Missouri border. If you are coming to Quincy from more than 100 miles to pick up your vehicle we will pay for 1 overnight hotel stay in Quincy. Our mission at Shottenkirk Automotive is to make sure you are 100% completely satisfied with your ownership experience. We want you to be completely satisfied; not only with the vehicle you buy, but also the way you buy your vehicle. Our professional sales & management staff will work hard to make your visit to Shottenkirk Automotive a great car buying experience. Such a great experience that you will have the confidence to buy from us again, and also tell your friends & family to do the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23P2N5116030
Stock: K7929B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 118,727 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Richard Bell Auto Sales & Powersports - Deland / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P9N5100509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,730 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$9,908$1,638 Below Market
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
1993 Chevrolet Corvette Base Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Cassette, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Leather steering wheel, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. 2D Coupe 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 16V BURGUNDY CALL US TODAY 812-471-7792 and shop online at www.dpat.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23PXP5108938
Stock: E7349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 48,477 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$11,775$2,268 Below Market
Swope Mitsubishi - Radcliff / Kentucky
LEATHER***, LOCAL TRADE***, RECENT TRADE***, LOW MILES, 40th Anniversary Appearance Package, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Leather Adjustable Sport Bucket Seats.Here's an opportunity to buy at wholesale prices.This vehicle is being sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. Mechanical Inspections may or may not have been performed on these vehicles. We are happy to share any available information or condition that we are aware of, either from our inspection or information conveyed by the previous owner. We welcome you to have your personal mechanic inspect any vehicle prior to purchase. A Carfax Report is available on every vehicle for your complete peace of mind!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P7P5106098
Stock: M19881142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 85,759 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,650 Below Market
Wolf Auto Ogallala Ford Lincoln - Ogallala / Nebraska
Come see this 1993 Chevrolet Corvette . Its transmission and engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette has the following options: Uniframe design body structure w/corrosion resistant coating, Underhood courtesy lamps, Telltale check gauges, Solar-ray glass, Side window defoggers, Scotchgard fabric protector inc: seats, door trim, floor covering, Pwr windows/door locks, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr operated retractable halogen headlamps, and Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes. Test drive this vehicle at Wolf Auto Center Ogallala, 602 West 1st Street, Ogallala, NE 69153.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P0P5104130
Stock: 19147A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 51,035 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,496$1,313 Below Market
Ganley Chevrolet - Brook Park / Ohio
Green 1993 Chevrolet Corvette 4-Speed Automatic 5.7L V8 16V **Accident Free CarFax History**.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4833 miles below market average!For your peace of mind we have included over 50 photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Ganley Chevrolet offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too. Call or Stop by Ganley Chevrolet to schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Cleveland Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY33P4P5114692
Stock: 4526CP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 7,811 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$17,000
Certified Benz and Beemer - Scottsdale / Arizona
**1991 CHEVY CORVETTE WITH ONLY 7,801 ORIGINAL MILES!**COLLECTOR CAR CONDITION**CLEAN CARFAX REPORT**5.7 L V8 ENGINE**ALL VEHICLE SERVICES UP TO DATE**RED EXTERIOR**PREMIUM OEM POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS**PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A NON-CERTIFIED VEHICLE BUT HAS BEEN SAFETY INSPECTED AS REFLECTED IN THE CARFAX REPORT** **This vehicle has a clean CarFax Report with No Accident History!** At Certified Benz & Beemer, we offer the highest quality, pre-owned vehicles in a friendly, zero pressure environment which we believe will be the best car buying experience you ever have. This has helped Certified Benz & Beemer to be recognized as the No. 1 Independent Dealer in the entire USA in 2013 and the No. 1 Independent Dealer in Arizona for 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017,2018 and 2019 by DealerRater.com, the most trusted source of automobile dealership and service center reviews of customer service, quality of work, friendliness, price and overall experience. Certified Benz & Beemer offers a great selection of top quality, luxury vehicles handpicked from the Southwest and most are displayed inside our 92,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor showrooms. As part of the fully transparent process, we will provide you with our best upfront pricing, a CARFAX history report, our service inspection report, a Kelly Blue Book report as well as a market analysis report of the vehicle. This vehicle comes with a 15 day/500 mile limited drive train warranty*** The CARFAX vehicle history report is based only on the information supplied to CARFAX and may not include all information or be up to date. Certified Benz & Beemer does not warrant the claims made by CARFAX to be accurate or up to date. We recommend that you use the CARFAX report as an important guide, together with a vehicle inspection as well as a test drive, to help you make a better decision as to the vehicle's condition.*** ****We encourage our customers to inquire whether a second key, floor mats, and/or owner's manual are available on this vehicle. Also, due to the sunny conditions in Arizona, many of the vehicles may have window tint installed on the vehicle at an additional cost of $399.00. We encourage that you inquire whether window tint has been installed on vehicle.****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY2384M5103822
Stock: 16108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 80,425 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$1,135 Below Market
Bryston Auto - Boise / Idaho
Have you been looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack? Welcome to Bryston Auto otherwise known as 'The Haystack'. We have this incredible '93 Ferrari red 5.7L Corvette with only 80K on the ODO. It has been kept in pristine condition throughout the years. Serviced every 3-5 thousand miles and kept in the garage. This is one of a kind low mile Vette and clean inside and out. Try to find another one in this condition and for this price. You won't. Come in and test drive this beautiful Chevrolet - work of art today! I can't imagine it will last very long. CALL or TEXT: 208-494-8565 WALK IN: 2420 Fairview Ave Boise ID 83702 APPLY: www.BrystonAuto.comDisclaimer: Please call for official price listing. All sales are final at point of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23P8P5121090
Stock: 10902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,236 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$49,950
Gregg Young Chevrolet of Norwalk - Norwalk / Iowa
Our **Accident Free**1991**Chevrolet**Corvette**ZR1**Coupe**Heated Leather Seats**Great Audio System** seems to go, stop, and turn better and better every year. You will appreciate the 5.7 Liter V8 coupled with a 6 Speed Manual transmission for the optimum weight to balance ratio. This is a rocket ship and ready for any magazine cover. This Corvette is so incredibly sporty, the eye is sure to catch wherever you go! And with how outstanding the feature list is, you won't want to set your sights on another coupe again! Dual-climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, CD/MP3/Aux jack, a Heads-up display, memory seating, leather interior and so so much more! Safety options include Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual front airbags and tire pressure monitoring system. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We offer PRE-APPROVAL programs so call (515) 256-4010 to get started today! At Gregg Young Chevrolet... We'll Go The Extra Mile For You. We have an app for that! Download the Gregg Young Chevrolet application directly to your iPhone or Android.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YZ23J5M5800805
Stock: B7041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- 104,012 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495$933 Below Market
JNM Auto Sales - Leesburg / Virginia
This Chevrolet Corvette is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. This car, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. Want to see the CARFAX? Not a problem. We provide a comprehensive CARFAX report for every vehicle on our lot. We are only minutes away from Point Of Rocks, stop by and visit us today. NEW VIRGINIA STATE SAFETY INSPECTION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23P5P5102707
Stock: 4151A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,658 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$29,999
Genesis of Wexford - Wexford / Pennsylvania
Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 19,658! Corvette trim. WAS $31,300. Targa Roof, Aluminum Wheels, Non-Smoker vehicle. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Targa Roof, Aluminum Wheels. Heated Mirrors, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. A GREAT VALUE: Reduced from $31,300. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YZ23J5M5801193
Stock: H0U070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 53,999 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$13,890
Granite Subaru - Hudson / New Hampshire
* 40TH ANNIVERSARY * CLEAN CARFAX, 5.7L V8 16V, 4-Speed Automatic, ABS brakes, Chrome Alloy wheels, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. At Granite Subaru in Hudson, NH we use real market data from credible 3rd parties like Edmunds so you can get a market proven price and a clear value of what your trade is worth. It's all about transparency, honesty, and integrity so you can purchase with confidence and walk away with a great deal. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (603) 888-9999.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1993 Chevrolet Corvette .
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY23P9P5107229
Stock: P490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
