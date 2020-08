Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1992 Chevrolet Corvette for your consideration. It is powered by a 5.7L LT1 V8 motor which sends power to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. While these ‘Vettes might not be the fastest vehicle on the road today, it is plenty enough power to get down the road quickly with a ferocious roar. The exterior of this 4th generation Corvette is finished in the beautiful color of Bright Aqua which is one of the more unique colors that could be optioned on the ‘Vette. Inside the vehicle is a very clean white leather interior that has all of the features that you would expect a car of this era to have. These include air conditioning, power steering, disc brakes, power windows, power seats, and power locks. A well maintained C4 Corvette is quite possibly the most bang for the buck in the used sports car arena. For the previous 1991 model year, the C4 series got a facelift that gives the car a smoother, more rounded nose, plus front fender strakes, and squared-off rear taillights were some of the highlights. Workmanship also improved as part of the C4 series evolution. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YY23PXN5111576

Stock: B3215 M

Certified Pre-Owned: No