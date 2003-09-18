Used 1992 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

1,052 listings
Corvette Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,052 listings
  • 1992 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1992 Chevrolet Corvette

    22,904 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1992 Chevrolet Corvette

    23,535 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1992 Chevrolet Corvette

    34,102 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1992 Chevrolet Corvette

    31,159 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,990

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1992 Chevrolet Corvette

    71,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1992 Chevrolet Corvette

    72,732 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,989

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1992 Chevrolet Corvette

    58,789 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 1992 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1992 Chevrolet Corvette

    118,727 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1993 Chevrolet Corvette

    74,730 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $9,908

    $1,638 Below Market
    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1993 Chevrolet Corvette

    48,477 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,775

    $2,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1993 Chevrolet Corvette

    85,759 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,650 Below Market
    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1993 Chevrolet Corvette

    51,035 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,496

    $1,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 1991 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1991 Chevrolet Corvette

    7,811 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,000

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1993 Chevrolet Corvette

    80,425 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $1,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 1991 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1991 Chevrolet Corvette

    9,236 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $49,950

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1993 Chevrolet Corvette

    104,012 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    $933 Below Market
    Details
  • 1991 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1991 Chevrolet Corvette

    19,658 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,999

    Details
  • 1993 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    1993 Chevrolet Corvette

    53,999 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,890

    Details

  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (24%)
Quality Costs less
Funone,09/18/2003
I bought this car as 14 years old with just under 36,000 miles. It looks and rides like just off the show room floor. Red with Red interior, 6 speed and all the fun you can pack into the CD with Beach Boys music. It is ALL AMERICAN low end grunt with V8 horse power! Gas mileage is great on the highway as 23 MPH and city driving at 18. My Jeep only gets 18 highwat and 14 city. Other claims of Vette milage like a Honda civic are just not true.
