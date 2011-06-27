Estimated values
2010 Volvo C30 R-Design 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,197
|$6,117
|$7,396
|Clean
|$3,866
|$5,624
|$6,784
|Average
|$3,202
|$4,639
|$5,559
|Rough
|$2,538
|$3,653
|$4,334
2010 Volvo C30 T5 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
|Outstanding
|$3,840
|$5,307
|$6,287
|Clean
|$3,536
|$4,879
|$5,766
|Average
|$2,929
|$4,024
|$4,725
|Rough
|$2,321
|$3,169
|$3,684