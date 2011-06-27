Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Choice 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$2,338
|$2,815
|Clean
|$1,278
|$2,112
|$2,548
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,660
|$2,012
|Rough
|$733
|$1,208
|$1,477
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$2,269
|$2,681
|Clean
|$1,328
|$2,049
|$2,426
|Average
|$1,045
|$1,611
|$1,916
|Rough
|$762
|$1,172
|$1,406
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,774
|$2,601
|$3,026
|Clean
|$1,603
|$2,350
|$2,738
|Average
|$1,261
|$1,847
|$2,162
|Rough
|$920
|$1,344
|$1,587
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Choice 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,699
|$2,655
|$3,147
|Clean
|$1,536
|$2,398
|$2,848
|Average
|$1,208
|$1,885
|$2,249
|Rough
|$881
|$1,371
|$1,651
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$2,404
|$2,728
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,172
|$2,468
|Average
|$1,256
|$1,707
|$1,950
|Rough
|$916
|$1,242
|$1,431
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,614
|$2,567
|$3,060
|Clean
|$1,458
|$2,319
|$2,769
|Average
|$1,147
|$1,823
|$2,187
|Rough
|$836
|$1,326
|$1,605
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Premium 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,504
|$2,987
|Clean
|$1,419
|$2,262
|$2,703
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,778
|$2,135
|Rough
|$814
|$1,294
|$1,567
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Premium 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,779
|$2,804
|$3,334
|Clean
|$1,608
|$2,533
|$3,017
|Average
|$1,265
|$1,991
|$2,383
|Rough
|$922
|$1,449
|$1,749