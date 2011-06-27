  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport
  4. Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Choice 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,415$2,338$2,815
Clean$1,278$2,112$2,548
Average$1,006$1,660$2,012
Rough$733$1,208$1,477
Sell my 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,470$2,269$2,681
Clean$1,328$2,049$2,426
Average$1,045$1,611$1,916
Rough$762$1,172$1,406
Sell my 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,774$2,601$3,026
Clean$1,603$2,350$2,738
Average$1,261$1,847$2,162
Rough$920$1,344$1,587
Sell my 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Choice 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,699$2,655$3,147
Clean$1,536$2,398$2,848
Average$1,208$1,885$2,249
Rough$881$1,371$1,651
Sell my 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,767$2,404$2,728
Clean$1,597$2,172$2,468
Average$1,256$1,707$1,950
Rough$916$1,242$1,431
Sell my 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,614$2,567$3,060
Clean$1,458$2,319$2,769
Average$1,147$1,823$2,187
Rough$836$1,326$1,605
Sell my 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Premium 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,504$2,987
Clean$1,419$2,262$2,703
Average$1,116$1,778$2,135
Rough$814$1,294$1,567
Sell my 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport near you
Estimated values
2002 Ford Explorer Sport Premium 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,779$2,804$3,334
Clean$1,608$2,533$3,017
Average$1,265$1,991$2,383
Rough$922$1,449$1,749
Sell my 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer Sport near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Ford Explorer Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,328 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,049 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,328 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,049 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,328 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,049 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport ranges from $762 to $2,681, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.