Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,033
|$12,833
|$14,791
|Clean
|$9,466
|$12,114
|$13,963
|Average
|$8,334
|$10,678
|$12,307
|Rough
|$7,202
|$9,242
|$10,652
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL XL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,382
|$12,067
|$13,943
|Clean
|$8,853
|$11,391
|$13,163
|Average
|$7,794
|$10,041
|$11,602
|Rough
|$6,735
|$8,690
|$10,041
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,234
|$14,153
|$16,195
|Clean
|$10,600
|$13,361
|$15,289
|Average
|$9,332
|$11,777
|$13,476
|Rough
|$8,064
|$10,192
|$11,663
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL XL 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,724
|$11,287
|$13,080
|Clean
|$8,232
|$10,655
|$12,347
|Average
|$7,247
|$9,392
|$10,883
|Rough
|$6,263
|$8,128
|$9,419
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,323
|$13,172
|$15,165
|Clean
|$9,740
|$12,435
|$14,317
|Average
|$8,575
|$10,961
|$12,619
|Rough
|$7,410
|$9,486
|$10,921
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,999
|$11,545
|$13,326
|Clean
|$8,491
|$10,899
|$12,581
|Average
|$7,476
|$9,607
|$11,089
|Rough
|$6,460
|$8,314
|$9,597
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,800
|$12,552
|$14,476
|Clean
|$9,247
|$11,849
|$13,666
|Average
|$8,141
|$10,444
|$12,045
|Rough
|$7,035
|$9,039
|$10,425
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,894
|$11,438
|$13,219
|Clean
|$8,392
|$10,798
|$12,479
|Average
|$7,388
|$9,518
|$10,999
|Rough
|$6,384
|$8,238
|$9,520
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,378
|$14,404
|$16,521
|Clean
|$10,736
|$13,598
|$15,597
|Average
|$9,452
|$11,985
|$13,747
|Rough
|$8,168
|$10,373
|$11,898
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,413
|$13,290
|$15,303
|Clean
|$9,825
|$12,546
|$14,447
|Average
|$8,650
|$11,059
|$12,734
|Rough
|$7,475
|$9,571
|$11,021
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,415
|$13,450
|$15,573
|Clean
|$9,827
|$12,697
|$14,701
|Average
|$8,652
|$11,192
|$12,958
|Rough
|$7,476
|$9,686
|$11,215
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,696
|$13,608
|$15,647
|Clean
|$10,092
|$12,847
|$14,771
|Average
|$8,885
|$11,324
|$13,020
|Rough
|$7,678
|$9,800
|$11,268
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,377
|$14,257
|$16,274
|Clean
|$10,735
|$13,459
|$15,364
|Average
|$9,451
|$11,863
|$13,542
|Rough
|$8,167
|$10,267
|$11,720
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition XL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,577
|$9,592
|$11,004
|Clean
|$7,149
|$9,055
|$10,388
|Average
|$6,294
|$7,982
|$9,156
|Rough
|$5,439
|$6,908
|$7,924
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,517
|$11,041
|$12,806
|Clean
|$8,036
|$10,423
|$12,090
|Average
|$7,075
|$9,187
|$10,656
|Rough
|$6,114
|$7,951
|$9,223
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition XL 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,181
|$10,441
|$12,023
|Clean
|$7,719
|$9,856
|$11,350
|Average
|$6,796
|$8,688
|$10,004
|Rough
|$5,872
|$7,519
|$8,658