2011 Ford Expedition Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,033$12,833$14,791
Clean$9,466$12,114$13,963
Average$8,334$10,678$12,307
Rough$7,202$9,242$10,652
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL XL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,382$12,067$13,943
Clean$8,853$11,391$13,163
Average$7,794$10,041$11,602
Rough$6,735$8,690$10,041
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,234$14,153$16,195
Clean$10,600$13,361$15,289
Average$9,332$11,777$13,476
Rough$8,064$10,192$11,663
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL XL 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,724$11,287$13,080
Clean$8,232$10,655$12,347
Average$7,247$9,392$10,883
Rough$6,263$8,128$9,419
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,323$13,172$15,165
Clean$9,740$12,435$14,317
Average$8,575$10,961$12,619
Rough$7,410$9,486$10,921
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,999$11,545$13,326
Clean$8,491$10,899$12,581
Average$7,476$9,607$11,089
Rough$6,460$8,314$9,597
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,800$12,552$14,476
Clean$9,247$11,849$13,666
Average$8,141$10,444$12,045
Rough$7,035$9,039$10,425
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,894$11,438$13,219
Clean$8,392$10,798$12,479
Average$7,388$9,518$10,999
Rough$6,384$8,238$9,520
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,378$14,404$16,521
Clean$10,736$13,598$15,597
Average$9,452$11,985$13,747
Rough$8,168$10,373$11,898
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,413$13,290$15,303
Clean$9,825$12,546$14,447
Average$8,650$11,059$12,734
Rough$7,475$9,571$11,021
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,415$13,450$15,573
Clean$9,827$12,697$14,701
Average$8,652$11,192$12,958
Rough$7,476$9,686$11,215
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,696$13,608$15,647
Clean$10,092$12,847$14,771
Average$8,885$11,324$13,020
Rough$7,678$9,800$11,268
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,377$14,257$16,274
Clean$10,735$13,459$15,364
Average$9,451$11,863$13,542
Rough$8,167$10,267$11,720
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition XL 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,577$9,592$11,004
Clean$7,149$9,055$10,388
Average$6,294$7,982$9,156
Rough$5,439$6,908$7,924
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,517$11,041$12,806
Clean$8,036$10,423$12,090
Average$7,075$9,187$10,656
Rough$6,114$7,951$9,223
Estimated values
2011 Ford Expedition XL 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,181$10,441$12,023
Clean$7,719$9,856$11,350
Average$6,796$8,688$10,004
Rough$5,872$7,519$8,658
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Ford Expedition on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,719 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,856 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Expedition is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,719 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,856 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Ford Expedition, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Ford Expedition with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,719 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,856 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Ford Expedition. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Ford Expedition and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Ford Expedition ranges from $5,872 to $12,023, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Ford Expedition is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.