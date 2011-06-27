Estimated values
1996 Ford Aerostar XLT 3dr Ext Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$572
|$1,140
|$1,425
|Clean
|$521
|$1,038
|$1,304
|Average
|$419
|$836
|$1,062
|Rough
|$318
|$634
|$819
Estimated values
1996 Ford Aerostar XLT 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$483
|$1,110
|$1,425
|Clean
|$440
|$1,011
|$1,304
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,062
|Rough
|$268
|$617
|$819
Estimated values
1996 Ford Aerostar 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$483
|$1,110
|$1,425
|Clean
|$440
|$1,011
|$1,304
|Average
|$354
|$814
|$1,062
|Rough
|$268
|$617
|$819
Estimated values
1996 Ford Aerostar XLT 3dr Ext Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$633
|$1,211
|$1,499
|Clean
|$577
|$1,103
|$1,371
|Average
|$464
|$888
|$1,117
|Rough
|$352
|$673
|$862