Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,297
|$6,986
|$7,983
|Clean
|$4,949
|$6,530
|$7,462
|Average
|$4,253
|$5,618
|$6,421
|Rough
|$3,557
|$4,707
|$5,379
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,395
|$10,680
|$12,031
|Clean
|$7,843
|$9,983
|$11,246
|Average
|$6,740
|$8,590
|$9,676
|Rough
|$5,637
|$7,196
|$8,106
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,755
|$7,536
|$8,588
|Clean
|$5,377
|$7,044
|$8,028
|Average
|$4,621
|$6,061
|$6,907
|Rough
|$3,864
|$5,078
|$5,787
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,255
|$8,126
|$9,232
|Clean
|$5,844
|$7,596
|$8,630
|Average
|$5,022
|$6,535
|$7,425
|Rough
|$4,200
|$5,475
|$6,221
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,803
|$8,787
|$9,961
|Clean
|$6,356
|$8,214
|$9,311
|Average
|$5,462
|$7,067
|$8,011
|Rough
|$4,568
|$5,921
|$6,712
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,811
|$8,895
|$10,127
|Clean
|$6,364
|$8,315
|$9,466
|Average
|$5,469
|$7,154
|$8,145
|Rough
|$4,574
|$5,994
|$6,824
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,792
|$7,294
|$8,184
|Clean
|$5,412
|$6,818
|$7,650
|Average
|$4,651
|$5,867
|$6,582
|Rough
|$3,889
|$4,915
|$5,514
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,637
|$7,360
|$8,378
|Clean
|$5,267
|$6,880
|$7,832
|Average
|$4,526
|$5,919
|$6,739
|Rough
|$3,785
|$4,959
|$5,645
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,497
|$8,418
|$9,555
|Clean
|$6,070
|$7,869
|$8,931
|Average
|$5,217
|$6,771
|$7,685
|Rough
|$4,363
|$5,672
|$6,438
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,348
|$9,407
|$10,625
|Clean
|$6,865
|$8,793
|$9,932
|Average
|$5,899
|$7,566
|$8,546
|Rough
|$4,934
|$6,338
|$7,159