2009 Ford Expedition EL Value

Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,297$6,986$7,983
Clean$4,949$6,530$7,462
Average$4,253$5,618$6,421
Rough$3,557$4,707$5,379
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,395$10,680$12,031
Clean$7,843$9,983$11,246
Average$6,740$8,590$9,676
Rough$5,637$7,196$8,106
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL SSV Fleet 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,755$7,536$8,588
Clean$5,377$7,044$8,028
Average$4,621$6,061$6,907
Rough$3,864$5,078$5,787
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,255$8,126$9,232
Clean$5,844$7,596$8,630
Average$5,022$6,535$7,425
Rough$4,200$5,475$6,221
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,803$8,787$9,961
Clean$6,356$8,214$9,311
Average$5,462$7,067$8,011
Rough$4,568$5,921$6,712
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL King Ranch 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,811$8,895$10,127
Clean$6,364$8,315$9,466
Average$5,469$7,154$8,145
Rough$4,574$5,994$6,824
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,792$7,294$8,184
Clean$5,412$6,818$7,650
Average$4,651$5,867$6,582
Rough$3,889$4,915$5,514
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL XLT 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,637$7,360$8,378
Clean$5,267$6,880$7,832
Average$4,526$5,919$6,739
Rough$3,785$4,959$5,645
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,497$8,418$9,555
Clean$6,070$7,869$8,931
Average$5,217$6,771$7,685
Rough$4,363$5,672$6,438
Estimated values
2009 Ford Expedition EL Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,348$9,407$10,625
Clean$6,865$8,793$9,932
Average$5,899$7,566$8,546
Rough$4,934$6,338$7,159
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford Expedition EL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Expedition EL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,949 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,530 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Ford Expedition EL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Ford Expedition EL and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Ford Expedition EL ranges from $3,557 to $7,983, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Ford Expedition EL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.