Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt Coupe Consumer Reviews
Cobalt LT Coupe
I'm 18 years old and needed a reliable car to go back and forth to college. I looked at the usual, the civic, corolla, or the focus. I liked the Cobalt better then all of them and the build quality on my 2010 is just as nice as the foreign cars. I would recommend this car to anyone.
All the Options - Lower $
Lease was up on my '06 4 dr Mazda 3 (loaded) - Had to get my payments down. Saving $50 a month by purchasing the Cobalt. Went with the 2010 2 dr Cobalt LT, black, Olympic Team option, chrome accents, Loaded.My driving habits are mostly city driving.Used to having a 4 dr so 2 dr is going to take a little getting used to. The only option the Cobalt is missing that the Mazda had is auto wipers-Chev sales person said auto wipers only come in Cadillacs. 2010 is going to be the last year GM is making the Cobalt. So if you are ok driving around a car which is going to be outdated right away, even though there are a lot of them on the road, that is why there are such good deals to be found.
2010 Coupe LS XFE
I bought my Cobalt Coupe LS XFE in March of 2010, and am still very impressed. The fuel economy is incredible (I average 31 to 34, and this is mostly around-town driving.) The ride is smooth, the seats are comfortable, and the trunk is huge. The interior lacks some style (my gray interior is very bland), though the center stack buttons are laid out in a very efficient and easy-to-use fashion. Considering it's a 2-door, front- and side-visibility are very good, but rear view is blocked by the giant trunk's lid. The headlights are decent. Many people complain about it's reliability, but proper maintenance eliminates most of those problems. I have had none.
Went for seconds!
I owned a 2006 LT and it was a very safe and fun car to drive. I loved it so much I had to drive to Newnan Ga, from South Florida to purchase my 2010 as dealers here didn't want to deal. This one is essentially the SS..heated leather seats and all the bells and whistles but with an automatic tranny. I have noticed it seems the turning ratio is not as tight as the 2006, but getting used to it. Best car around for the buck.
Cobalt XFE Coupe - Manual
I have a 120 mi daily driving, most of it is on express ways, so here it goes. The goods: Transmission, Engine, MPG. This car gets the MPG that your right foot dictates, you drive hard, you get less, drive at the limit, and is outstanding. The tranny/engine are pretty decent but Manual is the way to go, I'd be afraid of it in automatic. The bad: OEM Tires!, I guess that GM tried to get better MPG using these tires that are super soft on the walls and don't have any grip, they're terrible. Breaks, they felt really soft in the beginning, 5500K mi. later they get decent. Rear view. Do No Get The Spoiler! period. Seat comfort. I had an Aveo SVM before that was way more comfortable.
