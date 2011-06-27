  1. Home
2019 Jeep Compass Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,606$22,492$23,575
Clean$21,223$22,090$23,151
Average$20,457$21,286$22,302
Rough$19,690$20,482$21,454
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,800$20,733$21,872
Clean$19,449$20,362$21,478
Average$18,746$19,621$20,691
Rough$18,044$18,880$19,903
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,248$23,140$24,228
Clean$21,854$22,726$23,792
Average$21,064$21,899$22,920
Rough$20,275$21,072$22,048
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,090$21,026$22,170
Clean$19,734$20,650$21,771
Average$19,021$19,899$20,973
Rough$18,309$19,147$20,175
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Sun & Wheel 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,663$20,777$22,136
Clean$19,315$20,405$21,738
Average$18,617$19,663$20,941
Rough$17,920$18,920$20,144
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,192$19,964$20,908
Clean$18,852$19,608$20,531
Average$18,171$18,894$19,779
Rough$17,490$18,180$19,026
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,762$21,513$22,431
Clean$20,394$21,129$22,028
Average$19,657$20,360$21,220
Rough$18,921$19,591$20,413
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,184$18,087$19,189
Clean$16,879$17,763$18,844
Average$16,270$17,117$18,153
Rough$15,660$16,470$17,462
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,756$19,684$20,818
Clean$18,423$19,332$20,444
Average$17,758$18,628$19,694
Rough$17,093$17,924$18,945
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,986$21,995$23,228
Clean$20,614$21,602$22,810
Average$19,869$20,816$21,973
Rough$19,125$20,030$21,137
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,225$19,143$20,265
Clean$17,901$18,800$19,900
Average$17,255$18,116$19,171
Rough$16,609$17,432$18,441
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,912$16,888$18,081
Clean$15,630$16,586$17,755
Average$15,065$15,983$17,104
Rough$14,501$15,379$16,453
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,211$20,884$21,706
Clean$19,852$20,511$21,315
Average$19,135$19,764$20,534
Rough$18,418$19,018$19,753
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Jeep Compass on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,630 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,586 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Compass is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,630 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,586 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Jeep Compass, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Jeep Compass with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,630 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,586 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Jeep Compass. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Jeep Compass and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Jeep Compass ranges from $14,501 to $18,081, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Jeep Compass is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.