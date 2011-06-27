Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,606
|$22,492
|$23,575
|Clean
|$21,223
|$22,090
|$23,151
|Average
|$20,457
|$21,286
|$22,302
|Rough
|$19,690
|$20,482
|$21,454
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,800
|$20,733
|$21,872
|Clean
|$19,449
|$20,362
|$21,478
|Average
|$18,746
|$19,621
|$20,691
|Rough
|$18,044
|$18,880
|$19,903
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,248
|$23,140
|$24,228
|Clean
|$21,854
|$22,726
|$23,792
|Average
|$21,064
|$21,899
|$22,920
|Rough
|$20,275
|$21,072
|$22,048
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,090
|$21,026
|$22,170
|Clean
|$19,734
|$20,650
|$21,771
|Average
|$19,021
|$19,899
|$20,973
|Rough
|$18,309
|$19,147
|$20,175
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Sun & Wheel 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,663
|$20,777
|$22,136
|Clean
|$19,315
|$20,405
|$21,738
|Average
|$18,617
|$19,663
|$20,941
|Rough
|$17,920
|$18,920
|$20,144
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,192
|$19,964
|$20,908
|Clean
|$18,852
|$19,608
|$20,531
|Average
|$18,171
|$18,894
|$19,779
|Rough
|$17,490
|$18,180
|$19,026
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,762
|$21,513
|$22,431
|Clean
|$20,394
|$21,129
|$22,028
|Average
|$19,657
|$20,360
|$21,220
|Rough
|$18,921
|$19,591
|$20,413
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,184
|$18,087
|$19,189
|Clean
|$16,879
|$17,763
|$18,844
|Average
|$16,270
|$17,117
|$18,153
|Rough
|$15,660
|$16,470
|$17,462
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,756
|$19,684
|$20,818
|Clean
|$18,423
|$19,332
|$20,444
|Average
|$17,758
|$18,628
|$19,694
|Rough
|$17,093
|$17,924
|$18,945
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,986
|$21,995
|$23,228
|Clean
|$20,614
|$21,602
|$22,810
|Average
|$19,869
|$20,816
|$21,973
|Rough
|$19,125
|$20,030
|$21,137
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,225
|$19,143
|$20,265
|Clean
|$17,901
|$18,800
|$19,900
|Average
|$17,255
|$18,116
|$19,171
|Rough
|$16,609
|$17,432
|$18,441
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,912
|$16,888
|$18,081
|Clean
|$15,630
|$16,586
|$17,755
|Average
|$15,065
|$15,983
|$17,104
|Rough
|$14,501
|$15,379
|$16,453
Estimated values
2019 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,211
|$20,884
|$21,706
|Clean
|$19,852
|$20,511
|$21,315
|Average
|$19,135
|$19,764
|$20,534
|Rough
|$18,418
|$19,018
|$19,753