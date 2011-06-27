  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  4. Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series
  5. Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 C/K 3500 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 3500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,379 - $2,895
Used C/K 3500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One great truck

ajd520, 12/27/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased this truck new and "out of the box" so to speak. It has been nothing less than excellent to me. I do a lot of towing with it- and sometimes the loads are quite heavy. The only fault with this truck is the brakes. They could hold a little better. The power is good for the 5.7 (350) and considering this is also myt daily driver- fuel economy is very respectful (17 on the highway)- something Ford and Dodge could only dream of having. The interior is quiet- and there's no rattles either. I would definitely recommend this vehicle to anyone interested in purchasing one.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all C/K 3500 Series for sale

Related Used 1998 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Extended Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles