Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 3500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Don Robinson , 05/18/2007

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This truck has been on the farm for 11 years, and with minor problems and one recall, has been trouble free and hard working. We have hauled cattle, fertilizer and chemicals, wood, machinery and countless other loads and the thing just keeps going. This engine did have an injector pump problem, but GM extended the warranty out and the problem was fixed on a 10 year old truck- no questions asked. I am keeping this truck for around the farm, but hope the new Duramax will prove as serviceable as this K 3500.