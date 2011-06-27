  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series
  5. Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 C/K 2500 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,007 - $2,120
Used C/K 2500 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Work Truck

0ryan0, 03/09/2003
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this 3/4 ton 4x4 chevy at 64,000 miles (all of which were used as a work truck). The truck is equipped with a dump bed and snow plow. It has the 350 engine and auto tranny. The transmission is wonderful. It is the smoothest shifting transmission I have ever driven (and this is a 3/4 ton). The engine has plenty of power for what I use it for. I am very pleased with this vehicle overall.

Report Abuse

for resale

rmbry, 04/17/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

love to drive-holds the road great with the wide tires, excellent for 5 th wheel rv

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all C/K 2500 Series for sale

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles