Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

0ryan0 , 03/09/2003

I bought this 3/4 ton 4x4 chevy at 64,000 miles (all of which were used as a work truck). The truck is equipped with a dump bed and snow plow. It has the 350 engine and auto tranny. The transmission is wonderful. It is the smoothest shifting transmission I have ever driven (and this is a 3/4 ton). The engine has plenty of power for what I use it for. I am very pleased with this vehicle overall.