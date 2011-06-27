  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 2500 Series Features & Specs

More about the 1994 C/K 2500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171714
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/680.0 mi.510.0/680.0 mi.442.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.34.0 gal.34.0 gal.
Combined MPG171714
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm235 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm165 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.66.0 in.66.0 in.
Measurements
Length212.6 in.212.6 in.212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4021 lbs.4021 lbs.4313 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.7200 lbs.7200 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.7.8 in.8.7 in.
Height73.0 in.73.0 in.74.3 in.
Maximum payload2934.0 lbs.2934.0 lbs.2563.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.131.5 in.131.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
