Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Consumer Reviews

4.3
4 reviews
The only car I've ever been afraid of...

Tim, 11/24/2015
ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
...is this 2014 Chevy Camaro ZL1 convertible with the 6 speed manual transmission. I've owned 2 other Camaros (1990, 2010), 2 Mustangs and even a Corvette (2000), but nothing had the performance to make me fear for my life like this ZL1. It accelerates like a rocket, handles like it's on rails and stops on a dime so there's no real need to review the performance of the 6.2L supercharged engine. I mean, 580 hp and 556 lb/ft of torque speak for themselves. Were I so inclined I could cut the tires loose in almost any gear despite the traction control, however I don't make enough money to keep replacing them. Instead, I'm going to focus on the technology and aesthetic aspects of the car. First, the styling is gorgeous. Heads turn wherever we go, and once folks see the ZL1 script on the hood fingers begin pointing. Yes, it's difficult to see out of it when the top is up but I knew that going in. Besides, the top is rarely up. It's a summer time car and I use it as such. It gets appalling gas mileage; yes I said appalling. Roughly 12-14 mpg. But I wasn't buying a Prius, nor is this my daily driver so I'm ok with it. The infotainment system is decent and relatively easy to use once you've read the manual and played with it awhile, but the Boston Acoustics stereo is bad. Coming from a THX II Surround system in my Lincoln I am severely disappointed. I expected so much more. Sigh... The alcantara/leather seats and alcantara on the steering wheel/shift knob/dash are nice touches and make the interior stand out. There is plenty of room up front (6'5" driver here), but none in the back. None. Nada. All in all, I am thus far eminently satisfied with this car. I've put a little over 3k summer time miles on it and I've smiled during all of them. I wanted a sexy, fun, ridiculously fast and completely unnecessary indulgence and that's exactly what I got!

Inexpensive Hot Rod

Ranman, 04/30/2016
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Rough ride, but made for performance. You feel the horsepower when you push it, Overall a great little car (since I'm a truck guy). Bought it for my wife she loves it and to me that is all that matters. I do like to drive it, when she lets me:)

Great performance Rest of car looks low budgetbr

Frank, 02/05/2019
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Brute. Performance. Lacked. The bells and whistles for a car of this caliber

A Great Review for a 2014 Camaro ZL1

Trent C Mulkern, 11/28/2015
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
What a great automobile! Except for gas mileage, it rated a five star rating. Both exterior and interior were of impeccable quality and condition.

