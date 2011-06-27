Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Consumer Reviews
The only car I've ever been afraid of...
...is this 2014 Chevy Camaro ZL1 convertible with the 6 speed manual transmission. I've owned 2 other Camaros (1990, 2010), 2 Mustangs and even a Corvette (2000), but nothing had the performance to make me fear for my life like this ZL1. It accelerates like a rocket, handles like it's on rails and stops on a dime so there's no real need to review the performance of the 6.2L supercharged engine. I mean, 580 hp and 556 lb/ft of torque speak for themselves. Were I so inclined I could cut the tires loose in almost any gear despite the traction control, however I don't make enough money to keep replacing them. Instead, I'm going to focus on the technology and aesthetic aspects of the car. First, the styling is gorgeous. Heads turn wherever we go, and once folks see the ZL1 script on the hood fingers begin pointing. Yes, it's difficult to see out of it when the top is up but I knew that going in. Besides, the top is rarely up. It's a summer time car and I use it as such. It gets appalling gas mileage; yes I said appalling. Roughly 12-14 mpg. But I wasn't buying a Prius, nor is this my daily driver so I'm ok with it. The infotainment system is decent and relatively easy to use once you've read the manual and played with it awhile, but the Boston Acoustics stereo is bad. Coming from a THX II Surround system in my Lincoln I am severely disappointed. I expected so much more. Sigh... The alcantara/leather seats and alcantara on the steering wheel/shift knob/dash are nice touches and make the interior stand out. There is plenty of room up front (6'5" driver here), but none in the back. None. Nada. All in all, I am thus far eminently satisfied with this car. I've put a little over 3k summer time miles on it and I've smiled during all of them. I wanted a sexy, fun, ridiculously fast and completely unnecessary indulgence and that's exactly what I got!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Inexpensive Hot Rod
Rough ride, but made for performance. You feel the horsepower when you push it, Overall a great little car (since I'm a truck guy). Bought it for my wife she loves it and to me that is all that matters. I do like to drive it, when she lets me:)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great performance Rest of car looks low budgetbr
Brute. Performance. Lacked. The bells and whistles for a car of this caliber
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
A Great Review for a 2014 Camaro ZL1
What a great automobile! Except for gas mileage, it rated a five star rating. Both exterior and interior were of impeccable quality and condition.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner