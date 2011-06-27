  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(78%)4(22%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
9 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,421 - $3,306
LT1 Z28 a real performer

mean green, 05/09/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I own a second gen, a third gen. And this fourth gen z28 is by far the best performer. handling is great. dash components are turned slightly towards the driver for ease of use. front driver side provides comfort, but lets you know you are in a muscle car. the other seats well I wouldn't know

very good car, excellent gas mileage,

pedro, 03/04/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

very nice style, grat gas mileage, fun to drive, some electrical problems with alternators.

No mechanical troubles for 136K miles

BL, 03/01/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Have owned car about 10 years. Maintaining it was key to trouble free operation, and keeping engine stock. Do service regularly, have fun with the power, but don't abuse it.

ouch

steve bruni, 09/09/2010
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

i bought this car cheaply, as a project, but o boy. after spending $6000.00 in parts and repairs plus countless hours of my own labor, it is in the shop, 3rd one counting chevy dealer who could not find the cause of intermittent surging and stalling. after replacing every ignition part from the opti to coil plugs wires alternator on and on, when it runs its like a dream, but how many times can you go out and need a tow before you give up? if this guy can't fix it - he's had it for 3 days now, by tomorrow, I'm off to a dealer to lose thousands on a trade-in and buying a vette. at least when i blow my money I'll have a real car. by the way, this is my 6th and last-worst camaro. lol

Surprisingly few problems

SantaClaus, 09/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Maybe I got lucky, but this car has been more reliable than just about any other I have owned. Almost 60k miles. The only thing I did outside of reqular maintenance (which is low) was replace the drivers power window switch.

