Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Consumer Reviews

I own a second gen, a third gen. And this fourth gen z28 is by far the best performer. handling is great. dash components are turned slightly towards the driver for ease of use. front driver side provides comfort, but lets you know you are in a muscle car. the other seats well I wouldn't know

steve bruni , 09/09/2010

i bought this car cheaply, as a project, but o boy. after spending $6000.00 in parts and repairs plus countless hours of my own labor, it is in the shop, 3rd one counting chevy dealer who could not find the cause of intermittent surging and stalling. after replacing every ignition part from the opti to coil plugs wires alternator on and on, when it runs its like a dream, but how many times can you go out and need a tow before you give up? if this guy can't fix it - he's had it for 3 days now, by tomorrow, I'm off to a dealer to lose thousands on a trade-in and buying a vette. at least when i blow my money I'll have a real car. by the way, this is my 6th and last-worst camaro. lol