5 Questions With Jeep Boss Bill Peffer

What lessons will Peffer apply from Maserati’s turnaround?

Peffer notes that there are lessons to be learned from Maserati’s turnaround, noting both brands are iconic but that “the issues, while similar in some cases, are different.” At the core for both is product. “The product has to be very good, pinnacle in its segment, and we were able to do that with Maserati,” Peffer said. Then there are dealers, who “have to be able to make a return on the investments that they make,” Peffer said. Most dealers are multi-branded, and Peffer knows they’ll spread their resources where they can get the best return.

Obviously, Jeep and Maserati appeal to different buyers and budgets. But Peffer believes that Jeep’s ace in the hole is the fact that it’s, well, Jeep.

“How do you remain a good steward of this brand that has such a rich history over 80-plus years?” he asks. “That’s what the objective is here, bringing out products to widen the reach while respecting the core and being a really good steward of this brand as we evolve into a different era.”

How will Jeep regain its sales momentum?

When asked directly about growing sales, Peffer notes that through March of 2024, Jeep has grown its market share, and sales figures for the first quarter of the year are up 2%. To grow that further, Peffer again notes that product is key, as is focusing on a core model strategy.

“We’ve introduced now a family of Grand Cherokees, and helping us grow in that segment is the fact we have a two-row, we have a three-row, and we have a 4xe [PHEV],” he said, noting that the three-row Grand Cherokee L competes where 75% of the segment is. Peffer also looks to the future, hoping to grow the brand with its new EV offerings, especially the Wagoneer S. There are also more straightforward methods. “We’re mindful of competition and we’ve rolled back prices in light of the effects of inflation.”