2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante First Drive: More Than the Sum of Its (Very Pretty) Parts

Living in Los Angeles demands certain sacrifices. There's the traffic, the cost of living and, of course, the long lines at Erewhon and Whole Foods on a Friday night. So what keeps me here? Well, there's the weather. And the opportunity to drive cars that make the most of that weather, such as the new Aston Martin DB12 Volante, a vehicle that was made to make the most of the California sunshine.

What is a Volante?

The DB12 Volante is the followup to the DB12 coupe that was redesigned last year and it gets all of the same upgrades, along with the ability to drop its fabric top at the push of a button. The DB12 is four-seat, two-door grand tourer that slots in above the smaller and sportier Vantage in Aston Martin's lineup.

Perhaps even more so than the coupe, the DB12 Volante is an absolute stunner. My test car wears a Caribbean Blue Pearl paint that is so vivid, I had some trouble taking photos of the convertible for posterity because my phone kept thinking it was the sky and modifying the color after each snap. The car's lines, angles and stance are all perfect to me. The only thing I'd change is to maybe add some more expressiveness to the rear taillights, but that's the most minor of quibbles. I could walk up to this car in a garage every day and behold it anew.