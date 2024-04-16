2024 Toyota Land Cruiser First Drive: Bred to Win, On- and Off-Road

Land Cruising on-road is easier than ever

All Land Cruisers are powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with a hybrid system and combined the two make 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. A turbocharged four-cylinder engine, because of its somewhat peaky power delivery, isn't naturally a great fit for a big SUV like the Land Cruiser. However, the hybrid system's electric motor complements the engine by providing immediate torque right from a stop, making the entire powertrain feel responsive, even low down in the rev range.

That hybrid system also adds a whole heap of refinement. There’s no lurching or jumping when coming to a stop or moving away from one. It’s smooth the entire time. Despite now being down four cylinders, the new Land Cruiser feels much quicker than the SUV it replaces — we estimate it a 0-60 mph time of around 6.4 seconds, which is very good for something this size. It's also far more efficient than the old Land Cruiser's 5.7-liter V8. The old eight-cylinder returned a rather dismal 14 mpg in combined city/highway driving according to the EPA, but the new LC gets a substantially better 23 mpg.

You won't be surprised to hear it drives like what it is: a truck-based SUV. Compared to a crossover SUV, it pitches and rolls and dives a lot more if you're driving with some enthusiasm. But among this class of SUVs, the Land Cruiser is actually one of the better-behaved models. The suspension dismisses bumps quickly and regains its composure as opposed to excessively jiggling once you hit bigger bumps or ruts in the road. The Land Cruiser steers more accurately than the Chevrolet Tahoe and other truck-based SUVs in this class, and it brakes smoothly and quickly when needed.