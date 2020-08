Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1995 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 for your consideration. It is powered by a 5.7L V8 motor which is paired with an automatic transmission equipped with overdrive. This is a powerful beast of an automobile that powers down the road straight and strong. This is finished in the original Arctic White paint which is complemented by a Graphite Leather interior. It was also equipped with the Z28 preferred equipment group which included air conditioning, cruise control, fog lights, power door locks, power windows, and power locks. This sweet Camaro was also given the options of removable locking roof panels, Bose audio system, and electric rear window defogger. Altogether this is a very highly optioned car that remains in excellent condition both inside and out. The 4th generation Camaro debuted in 1993 and ceased in 2002. Several changes occurred for 1994 that continued over to the 1995 model, such as the transmission was replaced with the more dependable 4L60E automatic. The computer system was also updated to the Mass Air Flow system which utilized a sensor in front of the throttle body to measure incoming airflow which allowed the compute to adjust the air/fuel mixture instantaneously for peak performance. This example comes with a folder full of original documents such as a copy of the window sticker, and various receipts. It was sold new to Kool Chevrolet here in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1995 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1FP22P2S2159138

Stock: B3241 G

Certified Pre-Owned: No