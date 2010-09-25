Used 1995 Chevrolet Beretta for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Beretta Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Beretta searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Beretta
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Beretta

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Beretta

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Beretta
Overall Consumer Rating
4.121 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (5%)
A Great general use Vehicle
Michael,09/25/2010
A fairly "cool" looking vehicle with performance capabilities and good fuel economy! Handling is great and on the last road trip, was getting 420 miles a tank (16 gal) doing 80+ mph. Fairly Large trunk space and comfortable bucket seating. Excellent Braking System and restraint system for high speed driving and safety!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Beretta
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to